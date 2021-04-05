Congratulations to Karlyn Probst of Cadillac, the winner of last week’s giveaway featuring a bag of Palouse brand wheat berries.
I’ve heard many people state that the reason they buy a bigger ham is to make sure they will have leftovers and, I can tell you, it was always my mother’s goal, too.
She loved pork more than any other meat. However, with seven hungry children, she was lucky to be left with the bone.
Mom was very particular about what ham she wanted as well and would put in a special order with the local butcher for the largest one available.
She was also partial to semi-boneless because, as she said, “The bone imparts a flavor like none other and you can also use the bone to make soup or beans!” What’s interesting is, no matter how big a ham she bought, there never seemed to be much ham left. In fact, the only thing I can recall her ever making after Easter was either soup or beans.
The one thing to remember about ham leftovers is that they are only good for so long, so I am cutting this column short so there’s room to include a special chart from our government to help us keep that ham safe to eat.
Ham does offer us many delicious ways to use up any leftovers, and there’s a bunch of recipes out there that make good use of any ham scraps you may still have, including dishes that create a broth or sauce to protect the ham should you decide to freeze it.
Here now are three delicious ways to turn those lovely ham leftovers into brand new flavor sensations — enjoy.
Ham and Cheese Quiche with Hash brown Crust
CRUST
2 potatoes, peeled and grated into bowl of cold water
2 tablespoons butter
4 tablespoon avocado oil
1/4-1/2 teaspoon black pepper, to taste
QUICHE
8 ounces Smoked Ham, diced
1 cup shredded Colby Jack or Cheddar
6 Eggs
1/2 cup cream
1/4 cup milk
3 tablespoon flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 clove garlic, minced
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Shred potatoes into a large bowl filled with cold water. Let the potatoes sit for 10 minutes to remove excess starches that come out while shredded. Drain and rinse potatoes until the water runs clean. Drain well. Lay out several paper towels onto a clean surface. Pour drained potatoes onto the paper towels and pat dry to remove excess moisture. Sprinkle with pepper.
In a large non-stick skillet, heat oil until shimmering over medium-high heat. Pour the potatoes into the bottom of the non-stick pan and press potatoes into the bottom of the pan forming a skillet sized potato pancake. Let the hash browns simmer until they turn crispy and golden brown. Using two oven mitts and a large plate, very carefully invert the hash brown onto the plate. Place skillet back onto the burner and slide uncooked side of the hash brown into the skillet to cook on the other side until crispy and golden brown. Remove from the burner and slide hash brown into a pie pan. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together eggs, garlic, cream, milk, flour, baking powder and salt. Stir in diced ham and cheese until evenly distributed. Pour into the prepared hash brown crust. Place in oven and bake until the center is set - about 45 minutes for a standard pie plate. Check after 35 minutes to ensure it does not overcook. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly before serving.
Classic Potato Ham Bake
6 potatoes, chopped
10 ounces broccoli, steamed
2 cups ham, chopped
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/2 medium onion, chopped
1 cup mushrooms
2 tablespoons butter, unsalted
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 1/2 cups medium cheddar cheese, grated
In a sauce pan filled half way full of water, over medium heat, add the potatoes and cook until tender, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the water and drain in a colander. In a large, heavy, non-stick skillet, heat the butter over medium heat and add the onions. Cook for 2-3 minutes and add the mushrooms and sauté until tender, and golden, about 3 to 5 minutes. Heat the oven to 350° Spray an 8x9” baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Add the potatoes, ham, broccoli, and mushrooms, then sprinkle with pepper.
Pinch off chunks of the cream cheese and dollop the top of the casserole. Top with cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 to 35 minutes or until hot and bubbly.
Ham, Black Eyed Pea, and Potato Slow Cooker Soup
2-3 large potatoes, peeled and diced into 1/2-inch cubes - 4 cups
1 cup dried black-eyed peas
1 smoked ham hock
1 onion, diced
3 carrots, peeled and diced
3 ribs of celery, diced
1 green bell pepper, diced
2 quarts chicken broth, low sodium
fresh grated Parmesan cheese for garnish
Combine all ingredients to a 7-quart slow cooker. Cook on low for 6-8 hours. Lift ham hock from the soup and use a fork to shred meat from the bone. Add meat back to the slow cooker. Serve soup topped with grated Parmesan cheese, if desired.