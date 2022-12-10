CADILLAC — Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital is pleased to welcome MaKenzie Tremp, M.D., to the medical staff as a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology.
Dr. Tremp graduated from medical school from American University of the Caribbean, Coral Gables, Fla. She completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Providence Hospital and Medical Centers, Southfield, Mich.
A northern Michigan native, Dr. Tremp became interested in medicine at a young age. This interest eventually led her to provide compassionate medical care and consultation to women throughout their lifetime.
“I feel privileged to return home,” Dr. Tremp said. “I see myself as a partner in my patients’ OB and GYN healthcare. From prepuberty through menopause, my desire is to provide exceptional care and enhance the lives of my patients.”
Dr. Tremp is known for her dedication to empowering women. She utilizes superior listening skills to solidify trust and provide individualized care, ultimately building relationships with women to help them as they establish their healthcare needs and goals.
In her free time, Dr. Tremp’s passion is anything and everything associated with the great outdoors including kayaking, paddle-boarding, hiking, biking and exploring new places. She is often accompanied by her golden retriever, Maverick.
Dr. Tremp practices at Munson Healthcare Cadillac OBGYN, 7985 Mackinaw Trail, Suite 201, in Cadillac. She is accepting new patients, and appointments can be made by calling 231-876-6100.
For additional information, visit www.munsonhealthcare.org/FindADoctor or call Munson Healthcare at 231-935-5886.