EVART — Central Michigan District Health Department will be holding a MI Bridges Navigation Help Event on April 20 at Evart Middle School from 3 to 7 p.m.
CMDHD’s Community Connections staff will be there to offer assistance to those who need help enrolling or re-enrolling in Michigan’s assistance programs, including Medicaid and Medicaid Health Plans.
The event is open to all residents of the community. If anyone is struggling with the application process, CMDHD will have staff available at the event to receive free, personalized help.
If attending, please bring a phone, tablet or laptop, proof of citizenship, proof of all sources of income, assets, bank statement or other financial items, and proof of disability and insurance if appropriate.