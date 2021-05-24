Michigan Asparagus season has officially kicked off, and the Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board is celebrating it by hiring a new executive director, Jamie Clover Adams.
Adams brings with her decades of experience in agriculture, both on a state and national level.
“I have served in and around state government for nearly my entire career, 25 years or so,” she said in a recent interview.
Recruited to the USDA by former Under Secretary, Bill Northey, where she served as his Chief of Staff in a non-career capacity, Adams said the experience created strong connections.
“Bill and I knew one another when he was Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture and I was Michigan’s Director of Agriculture. During my nearly three years of service, I flew back and forth to Washington D.C. each week while my husband stayed here, in the Lansing area. As a retired combat soldier, my husband saw my work (with the USDA) as a deployment.”
Prior to the USDA, Adams had the honor of serving as the first female director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development under the Snyder administration, and said the plan after working with the USDA was to come back to Michigan.
“Serving on the Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board allows me to use my national network to help address challenges, such imports that drive down prices at the farm gate, and availability and cost of labor to hand harvest asparagus.”
Excited to follow in the footsteps of her predecessor, John Bakker, who retired after serving the asparagus industry for nearly 20 years, Adams is excited to build on his momentum.
“I hope to build on the success of my predecessor,” she said, “and we are currently implementing our largest campaign in the history of the asparagus program. Working with retailers, new recipe development, influencer engagement, as well as contests and giveaways. We plan to work with others in the perishable vegetable industry to address challenges from imports during our harvest season, and address availability and cost of labor.”
When asked to share “insider” information on this year’s asparagus crop, Adams offered, “We expect asparagus quality, volumes, and pricing to be similar to last year’s season, with peak volumes coming in late May and early June.”
She also wanted to let readers in on an old secret about asparagus.
“Consumers shouldn’t shy away from thick asparagus because thicker spears have great texture and more flavor. They also tend to be more tender because the fiber in them is less concentrated than the thinner spears.”
When out shopping for fresh asparagus in northwest Michigan, Adams offered up some tips.
“Look for fresh Michigan asparagus at places like your local farm stands, and King Orchards in Central Lake and Kewadin. Friske Orchards Farm Market in Ellsworth.”
Adams said that most grocery stores will also be stocking Michigan asparagus, but read labels to make sure.
“Consumers should look for the band which will state, ‘Produce of the US’ or ‘Produce of Michigan.’ There also might be a label indicating it’s from Michigan, too.”
Michigan asparagus has excellent flavor, a long shelf life, is nutrient-dense, low-calorie, no fat, no cholesterol, little sodium, making it a great for improving both health and weight.
Considered a “Clean 15” food, meaning it has a low pesticide load, which is due in part to its short harvest season, which lasts just six to seven weeks, beginning in May and lasting until late June.
With approximately 120 local Michigan farmers producing approximately 20 million pounds of Michigan asparagus, eating Michigan asparagus not only adds flavor, health, and better body weight, but also helps keep our Michigan farmers working too, so be sure to stock up!
The Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board is dedicated to spreading the good word about the virtues of asparagus, one of nature’s most perfect foods. The Board seeks to promote the production and consumption of asparagus grown in Michigan as well as to assist in the agricultural research and development of asparagus farming. To learn more about them and check out their complete recipe database, visit: www.michiganasparagus.org .
Here now, as a special treat from their new executive director, is a sampling of some brand-new recipes about to be loaded onto their website. Enjoy.
Lemony Asparagus Pasta
8 oz fettuccine
½ lb. asparagus, chopped
3 tbsp butter, divided
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup heavy cream
1 cup reserved pasta water
¾ cup grated parmesan cheese
Juice of 1 lemon
Zest of 1 lemon
Salt and pepper to taste
1. Cook the pasta al dente according to the instructions on the package. Make sure to salt your pasta water. Make sure to reserve 1 cup of pasta water
2. While the pasta is cooking, heat the butter in a pan over medium heat. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute or so. Then add the asparagus into the pan and sauté until tender, stirring occasionally.
3. Once the asparagus is tender, remove it from the pan.
4. Add the rest of the butter into the pan. Then add the heavy cream into the pan and simmer until it thickens. Once the cream thickens, remove the pasta directly from the pot (do not rinse) and place it in the pan. Add the desired amount of pasta water for your preferred consistency.
5. Add the parmesan, lemon juice, and lemon zest and toss. Then stir in the asparagus. Season with salt and pepper to taste. As the pasta sits, it will absorb the sauce.
Asparagus Fries with Garlic Aioli
1 lb. asparagus, trimmed
3 eggs, whisked
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
Pinch of salt and pepper
¾ cup grated parmesan cheese
2 cups panko
Garlic Aioli
½ cup mayo
1 garlic clove, minced
Juice of half a lemon
Salt and pepper to taste
1. Preheat oven to 425F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Place the eggs in on container, the flour, salt and pepper in another container, and the grated parmesan and panko in another container
3. Dip the asparagus into the eggs, followed by the flour, followed by the egg, followed by the panko mixture. Then place on the prepared baking sheet.
4. Repeat this process until all the asparagus spears are coated.
5. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until crispy.
Toast with Asparagus, Scrambled Eggs and Prosciutto
4 slices of bread, toasted
4 eggs
2 tablespoons butter
6 slices of prosciutto
12 asparagus spears
1/2 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Lemon zest, basil, and grated parmesan for serving
1. Preheat oven to 350F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the prosciutto on the baking sheet in single layer. Bake for 15 minutes or until crispy. After removing the prosciutto from the oven, line a plate with a paper towel and transfer it to the paper towel to cool. Once it cools completely it will be crispy.
2. Once the prosciutto is done, increase the oven temperature to 400F. Trim the woody ends on the asparagus. Line the asparagus spears on the same baking sheet (remove the parchment paper). Drizzle with olive oil and season lightly with salt and pepper and cook for 12-15 minutes or until tender.
3. In a small bowl, whisk the eggs until broken up. Season lightly with a little salt and pepper. Heat the butter in a pan over medium heat. Then pour the eggs into the pan. Use a spatula to pull the eggs from the outer edge of the pan to the center of the pan while they cook. Repeat this process until eggs are light and fluffy.
4. Layer your toast with prosciutto, scrambled eggs, and asparagus. Then top with lemon zest, basil, and parmesan if desired. Serve immediately.