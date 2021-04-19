National Garlic Day

When I was a child, I hated the way raw garlic smelled. As a result, it was immediately placed on my “I don’t like it” list. However, as time marched on I crossed paths with a slice of toasted French bread slathered with an incredibly buttery-spiced topping that was so good it stopped me in my tracks.
Nevertheless, you could have knocked me over with a feather when I heard it was none other than roasted garlic.
My goodness! I was as shocked as I was surprised at how sweet and delicious garlic, when roasted, could be. Granted, while I still don’t care for the smell, or taste, of freshly-cut raw garlic, I do indeed relish garlic when cooked, and especially when it’s roasted — oh my!
I have to thank GOD for giving garlic that opportunity to cross my path in such a delicious way (thank you, Lord) because it opened my eyes to just how wonderful garlic can be, which has enabled me to enjoy all the incredible health benefits that garlic also brings.
A study done at St. Joseph Family Medicine Residency in Mishawaka, Indiana, found that regular use of garlic may decrease the frequency of colds in adults, which is encouraging because it will likely help us with other ills, too. In fact, a study done by the Jiangsu Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention in China found that people who ate raw garlic at least twice a week had a 44% lower risk of developing lung cancer.
And scientists at the Medical University of South Carolina have identified three pure organo-sulfur compounds in garlic, DAS, DADS and DATS, which are effective in destroying cells in a deadly type of brain tumor.
A study from Washington State University showed that a garlic compound, diallyl sulfide, was 100 times more effective than two popular antibiotics in fighting Campylobacter bacterium, which is a common cause of intestinal infections.
Garlic compounds appear to be a healthy choice for our hearts, as well. Researchers at Emory University School of Medicine found that diallyl trisulfide in garlic oil helps protect the heart during cardiac surgery, and after a heart attack, and it may also be useful in treatment for heart failure, too.
Studies show that garlic can help lower high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, help lower the risk of prostate cancer, aid in respiratory problems and poor digestion, help expel parasites, and reduce fatigue.
Garlic also provides us with micronutrients including magnesium, potassium, zinc, selenium, and manganese, and if you don’t care for garlic raw, cooked or otherwise, you can still enjoy its benefits by simply cutting a fresh clove into smaller pieces and swallowing it like a pill. In fact, fresh cut garlic is the optimum way to intake its benefits because once exposed to oxygen, the beneficial enzymes in garlic begin to fade in minutes.
Whenever you do cook with garlic, it’s always a good idea to use a garlic press to add some fresh-pressed into the dish just before you serve it too, if you can get away with sneaking some in, that is.
Here now are some great ways to gain better health, and earthy, aromatic flavors on National Garlic Day. Enjoy.
Incredible Creamy Garlic Dressing + Dip
Yield: 2 2/3 cups of dressing + Dip
2 cups sour cream
2/3 cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon garlic powder (or tablespoon fresh) or to taste
1/8 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
2-1/2 tablespoons cane sugar
Un-refined mineral salt, to taste
Black pepper, to taste
Mix all ingredients together in an appropriate size bowl, stirring well. The dressing’s flavor improves with age. Do NOT use it for at least 3 days. Keeps for a month if refrigerated in a covered preferably glass (mason) jar.
Velvety Roasted Garlic Vichyssoise
Pronounced, “Vishi-swazz,” this classic American-French soup is easy to make, oh-so-elegant to eat, and the perfect spring and summer soup because it can be served hot or cold!
Yield: 8 servings
1 large bulb of garlic (12 cloves)
2 tablespoons butter
3 potatoes, peeled and cubed
3 leeks, or 1 large sweet onion, trimmed and chopped
4 cups vegetable stock
Chopped chives
1/2 cup heavy or sour cream
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Wrap garlic in foil, place on baking sheet and bake 30 minutes, or until garlic is tender and feels soft when pressed.
While garlic roasts, in a large pot over medium-high heat, melt butter. Add potato cubes and chopped onion. Cook, stirring, until onions softened and begin to caramelize, about 8 minutes. Add stock and bring pot to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover, and cook, simmering gently, until all vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes.
While soup finishes simmering, remove garlic from oven and foil, and let cool down a bit before handling. Carefully cut the very top off the garlic bulb then, using hands or a spatula, squeeze/press garlic out of its skins and add to soup pot. Once soup is done simmering puree with a blender or food processor. Stir in cream and serve hot, or chill and serve cold!
Glorious Fresh Garlic Pesto
Yield: 12 servings
3 cups chopped fresh basil
1 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup pine nuts
1/8 cup Brazil nuts
2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
4 cloves freshly minced garlic
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
Place the basil in a blender. Pour in about 1 tablespoon of the oil, and blend basil into a paste. Gradually add pine nuts, Brazil nuts, Parmesan cheese, garlic, chili powder, and remaining oil. Continue to blend until smooth.