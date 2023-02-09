MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University announced its dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
The following students from the Cadillac News area qualified with a 4.0 grade point average:
Cadillac
Emilia Nelson
Manton
Tekoa Marshall
The following students from the Cadillac News area qualified with a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average:
Buckley
Nicholas Wegrzyn
Cadillac
Julianna Balbuena
Emily Ross
Evart
Andrea Weaver
Lake City
Alyssa Hutchinson
Mari McClure
Morgan Rogers
LeRoy
Alyvia Peedle
Manton
Arthur Harvey
Marion
Noah Proctor
Reed City
Sallie Taubitz
Tustin
Brooke Kochanny