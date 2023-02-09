MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University announced its dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.

The following students from the Cadillac News area qualified with a 4.0 grade point average:

Cadillac

Emilia Nelson

Manton

Tekoa Marshall

The following students from the Cadillac News area qualified with a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average:

Buckley

Nicholas Wegrzyn

Cadillac

Julianna Balbuena

Emily Ross

Evart

Andrea Weaver

Lake City

Alyssa Hutchinson

Mari McClure

Morgan Rogers

LeRoy

Alyvia Peedle

Manton

Arthur Harvey

Marion

Noah Proctor

Reed City

Sallie Taubitz

Tustin

Brooke Kochanny

