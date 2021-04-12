Upon reader request, this week I’m focusing on multiple meal making, which provides you with ability to make many meals at once to enjoy down the road straight from your fridge or freezer.
The biggest challenge to cooking large, as I like to call it, is to choose meals that will freeze well because we all know that nothing comes out of the freezer tasting better than it did going in. However, food that is frozen in a sauce does stand up much better than those that are frozen sans a liquid, and tossing in some flavor-boosting “cheats” can also help protect flavor from fading in the freezer, too!
One of my biggest “cheats” that adds a slow-cooked taste is the use of a broth or a stock, and what’s surprising is that beef is enhanced by the addition of a good chicken broth. Yes, chicken broth, and chicken or turkey is enhanced by the addition of a beef broth. Adding this flavor step instead of water not only adds layers of extra flavor and amped up aroma, but also makes it super easy to brown ground meat, especially if you have many pounds to make for multiple meals.
To do so, simply place raw ground meat into a covered roaster with some broth, pop it into a pre-heated 325-degree oven, add some minced Bermuda onion, and let it brown.
For every pound of ground meat, I add approximately one cup of broth, and half a large Bermuda onion. I stir it occasionally, breaking it up according to how clumpy I want the end result to be, and I let it roast until all the meat is completely browned.
Using this oven method not only keeps you from having to stand over a hot stove minding a skillet, but also adds wonderful flavor and moisture that makes the meat tenderer while keeping your stove top nice and clean, and freeing you up to do other things while it bakes.
Another timesaving, flavor-enhancing “cheat” is to make use of those small, dry seasoning packets you see in cooking aisle of most grocery stores.
They add extra flavor cheaply and conveniently, saving you both time and money when preparing a dish if it eliminates your need to buy multiple full-size bottles of spices you rarely use.
Another “cheat” are those adorable little designer flavored instant mashed potato packages.
Each little package whips up two full cups of fabulously-flavored mashed potatoes simply adding 2 cups of boiling water. What’s even better is that they can be made in less than three minutes time, which means they’ll be ready before you peel a single potato.
My final “cheat” is to cut pre-assembled dishes into individual portions that I wrap individually before freezing, so they can be pulled out as needed and heated up quickly.
By creating a big pan of cooked ground meat many different flavored meals can be assembled to give many multiple meals that are all user and freezer friendly.
Here now are the three recipes that can be made using the same core ingredient of a cooked ground meat of your choosing — even venison.
Since the meat is pre-cooked, these recipes are fridge or freezer-friendly upon assembly, so that you can make all three at once for later use.
Alternately, recipes can easily be assembled in individual paper bowls, and frozen that way too, providing yet another option for creating a simple supper sensation custom designed just for you — ENJOY!
Lazy Lasagna Pie
1 medium onion, minced
1 pound ground meat
14 ounces tomato sauce
1.6-ounce package dry spaghetti sauce mix
2 Cups shredded Mozzarella cheese
3 one-egg omelets
Basil and oregano, to taste
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brown meat and onion. Drain, then mix in tomato sauce and add seasoning mix. In the bottom of a 9-inch pie pan lay 1 omelet. Spread half the meat mixture over the omelet, and then cover with a handful of cheese then cover with another omelet. Spread remaining meat mixture over omelet, reserving some of the sauce to cover the top omelet. Sprinkle with a handful of cheese then cover with last omelet. Spread remaining sauce then sprinkle remaining cheese. Sprinkle with a little basil and oregano, if desired. Bake for 30 minutes.
Approximate servings per recipe: 6.
Simply Scrumptious Shepherd’s Pie
1 medium onion, minced
1 pound ground meat
4 ounces chicken broth
1.6 ounce package dry meatloaf seasoning mix
2 cups instant mashed potatoes, prepared
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/4 cup fresh minced chives
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In large skillet, brown ground beef and chopped onion. Stir in stir in broth, and meatloaf seasoning. Bring mixture to boil; reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Spoon meat mixture evenly into an 8x8 inch baking dish, pressing in place. On top of the meat mixture, carefully spread the mashed potatoes evenly over the meat. Sprinkle potatoes with cheddar cheese then bake for 30 minutes or until heated through. Sprinkle with chives before serving.
Approximate servings per recipe: 6.
Easy Enchilada Pie
1 pound lean ground meat
1 small onion, chopped
8 ounces tomato sauce
1.6 ounce package dry taco seasoning mix
4 ounces chicken broth
3 6-inch corn tortillas
8 ounces shredded cheddar cheese or Mexican blend cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In large skillet, brown ground beef and chopped onion. Stir in stir in broth, tomato sauce and taco seasoning. Bring mixture to boil; reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Place one tortilla in the bottom of pie plate. Spoon half of the meat mixture evenly over it. Cover with a handful of shredded cheese and another corn tortilla. Spoon remaining meat mixture over tortilla, reserving a few tablespoons of sauce to pour over top layer. Top with another handful of cheese and remaining tortilla. Spoon remaining sauce over tortilla. Top with remaining cheese. Bake for 30 minutes or until heated through.
Approximate servings per recipe: 6.