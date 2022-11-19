37,434 pounds of household hazardous waste was collected at the drop-off locations in Mecosta, Osceola and Lake counties on Oct. 8, 2022.
Osceola County: 14,661 pounds
Mecosta County: 18,057 pounds
Lake County: 4,716 pounds
This three-county Household Hazardous Waste drop-off in October was organized by the Mecosta and Osceola-Lake Conservation Districts.
“This is an annual event that is made possible because of collaboration between the counties, cities, townships, villages, local businesses, staff, volunteers, community foundations and others,” Mecosta Conservation District Administrator Brook Baumann said. “It’s amazing to see the community come together to help make this program a success.”
A total of 631 households dropped off materials at the collection event. Materials included: motor oil, antifreeze, fuel, oil-based paints, pesticides, cleaning products, fluorescent light bulbs and more.
Dumping on the ground, into garbage pits or including toxic and hazardous wastes in the regular waste pickup are common practices that threaten our environment, particularly the groundwater.
An easy way to identify if an item is toxic or hazardous is to look for the following signal words on the label: Danger, Toxic, Flammable, Corrosive, Reactive, Poison, Warning, Caution and Biohazard. Currently, there is not another way to dispose of these harmful products in these counties.
“Water quality is a concern of the local conservation districts,” Baumann said. “The combined efforts of the Conservation Districts have been a preventive measure to ensure our ground and surface waters stay as healthy as possible.”
For more information on the household hazardous waste collection contact the Mecosta or Osceola-Lake Conservation District office. Collection information has not yet been made available for 2023.