Paschal Portions

Congratulations to Roberta Brown of Cadillac for being the winner of last week’s book giveaway, “The Better Brain Solution” by Dr. Masley, and thank you to everyone else who entered because we appreciate your support.
This week I’m shifting, like the tide, over to thoughts of all things finned, likely because I am Catholic, and we just entered the season of Lent.
Thanks to God, I got to grow up in the Great Lakes region of the United States, and while I was raised near its southern end in northern Indiana, I have had the pleasure of traveling completely around both Lake Superior’s and Lake Michigan’s shoreline, albeit via many separate trips.
Traveling shorelines always floods you with many aquatic pleasures, but for me I’d have to confess that my most favorite part is finding those small, out of the way places that serve up lake fish prepared in just about every way imaginable.
Reflecting back, I’d have to say that I’ve had Lake Michigan fish boiled, broiled, grilled, baked and fried. I’ve also had it steamed, smoked, poached, simmered, stewed, and even acidified.
After experiencing the joy of having all these methods grace this gal’s plate I can honestly say that I, like many others, prefer my pan fish to be cooked exactly that way: Pan fried.
As creatures of habit, I have also discovered something else about us fish foodies. Just as we all have our own favorite way to enjoy fish, we also have a specific preference for what we dip that favorite finned feast into, though for most it tends to be tartar sauce.
An old recipe that seriously dates back to medieval times (which were likely inherited from the Romans), tartar sauce has certainly been around for a very long, long time. Perhaps as long as fish.
Named with a word that means very different things to very different people, it is believed that tartar sauce was named after the Tartar peoples of Mongolia, which were a group of roughnecks that appears fitting for a sauce that is both coarse and tart, and rough in texture.
As time flowed onward, French versions of this sauce began to make a splash around the mid 1700s, which is also when mayonnaise was first invented.
Swimming its way to the United States in the mid 1800s, tartar sauce didn’t start floating across American dinner tables until Hellmann’s introduced its own tartar sauce in the 1920s. Thanks to the high dive that mainstream marketing gave it, tartar earned its place as the standard in fish condiments, a title it still holds to this day.
While there are many variations of tartar sauce available, most fall into two separate flavor profiles: Tart or sweet.
What’s interesting is that these two different profiles are able to be created quite simply by merely changing the style of pickle that you add.
I must confess that my husband was a tartar sauce snob, and for a very long time he insisted on buying only one specific brand. However, there were times when I could not find it, or just ran out and had to make due, so I learned how to make one that tasted like his favorite, and just keep refilling the old jar.
In truth, tartar sauce is so easy to make, and so much more flavorful fresh when you do. Plus, making your own means that you control what goes into it, and what doesn’t, and with so many health authorities telling us how preservatives and syrupy sugars are causing both our weight and health issues, it’s almost silly not to whip up your own batch the next time you make fish.
Now that we have entered the season of Lent, I cannot think of a better time to cook up a batch of lake (or river) fish served up with a side of fresh, fabulous sauce.
Here now is a sampling of sauce recipes, swimming alongside my favorite way to eat panfish — enjoy.
Laura’s Buttercrisp Blue Gill
Prep: 10 mins; Cook: 10 mins; Total: 20 mins; Yield: 4 servings
1 cup flour
1 teaspoon unrefined mineral sea salt
1/2 teaspoon finely ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
8 ounces fresh lake fish fillets
2-4 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 lemon, cut in half
In a plastic or paper bag, combine flour, salt, black pepper, and cayenne powder. Close bag and shake to mix well. Add fish then close bag and toss to coat all sides, then set aside.
In a skillet over medium heat, add butter and cook until butter is starting to brown. Working in batches, place flour mixture-coated fillets into skillet, skin side down, and cook until light golden, and sides of fillet start to curl up, about 2 minutes. Carefully turn fish over to cook other side for about 1.5 minutes then transfer cooked fillets to a warm serving plate. Squeeze fresh lemon juice over the top just before serving- so delicious.
Delightful “Dill” Tartar Sauce
1 cup mayonnaise
1 1/2 tablespoons dill pickle relish
1 tablespoon chopped onion
1 tablespoon capers (optional)
1 tablespoon lemon juice
In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, dill pickle relish, onion, capers (if using) and lemon juice. Stir to combine. Cover and let rest at least two hours in refrigerator before serving.
Approximate servings per recipe: 8
Old Style “Sweet” Tartar Sauce
1/4 cup sweet relish
1 cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon yellow mustard
1/2 lemon, juiced
Unrefined mineral sea salt, and pepper, to taste
In a small dish, strain relish and discard juices. In a separate bowl, combine strained relish with mayonnaise, mustard, and lemon juice. Stir thoroughly then add salt and pepper to taste.
Approximate servings per recipe: 8
1869 Tartar Sauce
Yolk of one raw egg
1 cup sweet-oil (olive oil) whisked by a slow drizzle until all is added
1 tablespoonful of dry mustard
3 shallots, chopped fine
6 gherkins, also chopped fine
1 tablespoonful of ravigote (chervil, tarragon, and parsley) chopped
1 small pinch of Cayenne pepper
Mix all together and serve.
Adapted from The Royal Cookery Book, Jules Gouffe, translated by Alphonse Gouffe [Sampson Low, Son and Marston: London] 1869 (p. 67-68)