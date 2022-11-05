CADILLAC — Peterson McGregor Insurance has recently welcomed new teammates in our Lake City and Cadillac offices.
Christine Wright is working in the Cadillac office as a primary processor for all things benefits. Christine is a livelong resident of the area and comes to Peterson McGregor after several years in corrections.
Char Siddall is based in the Lake City office, also on the employee benefits team. Char has lived in the area her entire life and brings more than 10 years of experience in health insurance.
Peterson McGregor Insurance has offices in Traverse City, Cadillac, Petoskey, Grand Rapids, Manistee and Lake City.