CADILLAC — With a deadline hot on its heels, Project Christmas is still in need of families to help this holiday season.
The deadline to sign up for Project Christmas is Friday, Dec. 3. Those interested living in Wexford County can register by calling (231) 779-5202 or (231) 468-3204 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Those interested in Missaukee County can register by calling (231) 839-8816 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
When calling, please have the following ready: social security numbers for all persons in the home, sources of income and supervisor names, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services number is available. Being a MDHHS client is not required to apply.