Monday, July 12
• Officer took a complaint of a discharged firework found on and individual’s porch. The matter is under investigation
• Officers served an abatement notice for an inoperable vehicle being stored in the yard of a residence
Tuesday, July 13
• Officers took a report of a two-car hit-and-run property damage accident. One vehicle rear ended another and then drove away. There were no known injuries and minor damage. The matter is under investigation.
• Officers were requested to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department in searching for some possible suspects in a breaking and entering.
• Officers were dispatched to a suicidal man. Contact was made and the man was transported to the hospital for mental health treatment without incident.
Wednesday, July 14
• Officers were requested to serve a no trespass notice on an individual. While serving the notice, the man stated he had found an injured dog. Animal Control was contacted and the dog turned over to receive medical treatment
• Officers were requested to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department to check a local residence for a woman. The residence was checked but found to be vacant.
• Officers were dispatched to a two-car property damage accident. One vehicle rear-ended the other while looking at their GPS. There were no reported injuries and minor damage to the vehicles.
• Officers were requested to assist the hospital in locating relatives of a patient. The mother of the adult patient was found and notified of the whereabouts of her child.
• Officers were requested to be on the lookout for an individual who was involved in a domestic assault and left the scene for his residence in Reed City. The vehicle and driver were not located at that time.
Thursday, July 15
• Officers were requested to assist with an individual who refused to leave the property of a medical facility. The man had received treatment but stated he was homeless and was going to stay at the facility. Officers responded and offered to transport the male to a homeless shelter and advised him of resources. The man declined, stating he had a car of his own and could drive there himself. Officers assisted the man by giving him a ride to his vehicle. Mental health is believed to have been a factor in the matter.
• Officers were advised to be on the lookout for a man driving without a valid license and with no valid insurance or license plates on the vehicle.
• Officers were requested by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department as a backup officer for a domestic assault in progress. The officer assisted on scene and stood by while the suspect was taken into custody.
• Officers were dispatched to meet with a caller in reference to a domestic assault during a child custody dispute. Officers attempted to locate the suspect but he was determined to have left the area. The matter is under investigation.
Friday, July 16
• Officers were dispatched to a two-car property damage accident. There was minor damage and no injuries reported.
• Officer were requested to stand by while a woman picked up her belongings from her ex-boyfriend’s house to ensure there would be no altercation.
• Officers were dispatched to a two-car property damage accident. There were no injuries reported and only minor damage
• Officers went to the jail to serve two additional arrest warrants to an inmate, unrelated to the reason for currently being in jail.
Saturday, July 17
• While on patrol, officers came across a man with a walker who seemed to be having difficulty. The man was attempting to walk home from the hospital. Officers assisted the man with a ride to his home.
• While on patrol, officers observed an elderly woman walking who seemed to be in some distress from the heat. She was assisted with a ride to her apartment.
• Officers received a report of a motorist driving in a reckless manner. Upon locating the vehicle, the officer stopped it and spoke to the driver about the complaint received. The driver was warned about their aggressive driving behavior.
Sunday, July 18
• Officers were dispatched to a car-deer accident. No human injuries were reported. There was damage to the vehicle.
• Officers were requested to assist the Osceola County Sheriff’s Department with a runaway juvenile who was known to have the potential to be combative. The juvenile returned home on his own.