I remember being bit by the gardening bug in childhood, thanks to Mom, and one of my favorite memories from childhood (and gardening) was the extreme pleasure and accomplishment I felt when I got to pick and eat the very first radish I ever grew. I was literally gob smacked by that initial experience, and to this day I still find myself in awe of being able to take part of the amazing cycle of life that occurs when one places seed to soil. A blessing from God, indeed.
Watching a tiny seed grow into a crisp, juicy, tender and delicious food is a marvel that every child should experience because it’s one that’s wrapped in its own special magic that will dance in your head for life.
For me, it’s made the radish a special vegetable, and quite likely why I cannot help but smile whenever I see red.
Being an edible root vegetable with a pungent taste, all parts of the radish — leaves, flowers, seeds and pods — are edible, and for centuries have been used in Ayurveda and traditional Chinese medicine to treat many conditions like inflammation, sore throat, fever and bile disorders.
Consisting primarily of water (95%), radishes are low calorie, about 16 calories each, and contain a little protein to boot.
Offering a good source of fiber, which satiates the appetite and helps make it easier to lose weight, the fiber in radishes also helps promote good bowel health, and it also helps lower cholesterol by binding to low-density lipoproteins and then helping shuttle them out of the body.
Containing anthocyanins and other vitamins radishes possess anticancer properties, anti-inflammatory properties and can help control diabetes.
Offering an excellent source of potassium, radishes can help relax blood vessels and promote steady blood flow.
What might be surprising about radishes is that they also possess anti-fungal properties.
A protein in radishes called RsAFP2 has been found in studies to cause cell death in Candida albicans, which is the primary cause of vaginal yeast infections, oral yeast infections and the overgrowth of bad bacteria in the gut known as invasive candidiasis. Therefore, if you have any issues whatsoever with yeast issues, you should be planting radish seeds in your yard every week during summer, so you have them to pick fresh all the way up to the first frost.
Boasting a high-water content, radishes can also help to keep us cool during the hot summer months, and help keep our skin healthy too, because hydration is the number one way to delay the aging process. In fact, many recommend radish face masks for improved skin.
Radishes are amazing fresh or cooked, but they are always best when they are fresh, so be sure to seek out a local farm stand for them, or simply grow some of your own. After all, they have a very short growth cycle, which means you could be eating your own home-grown in as little as a month. Plus, since it does have such a short growing cycle, it’s the perfect starter seed for children, especially grandchildren, to learn about the cycle of life in a garden, and capture a little of its magic in their hearts, too.
Here now are some rewarding ways to see red, and indulge in all the magical health-benefits that radishes bring. Enjoy.
Rosy Radish Roll-ups
Yield: 4 servings.
1 cucumber
Natural sea salt
1 bunch of radishes
2 ounces Neufchatel or cream cheese
Everything but the bagel seasoning (recipe below)
Using a mandolin or vegetable peeler, thinly slice cucumber into long, thin strips.
Place cucumber slices in a strainer over a bowl or sink then salt slices with a few pinches of salt, tossing. Let cucumbers sit for 30 minutes to one hour. This will remove a large part of the moisture and ensure the cucumbers are crunchy and not soggy. Don’t skip this step or your whole dish will become a puddle.
Once time has elapsed, rinse cucumber slices well, then pat dry. Smear a bit of cheese across a cucumber slice then arrange three to four radish slices along the cucumber, with the tops of the radishes peeking over the edge of the cucumber. Roll from left to right, making sure there is a little dab of cream cheese on the end of the slice to ensure it doesn’t unroll. Arrange on a serving dish, sprinkle with a generous amount of Everything but the Bagel seasoning, then serve.
Everything Bagel Spice
YIELD: 1/4 cup
1 tablespoon poppy seeds
1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
1 tablespoon dried garlic
1 tablespoon dried onion
2 teaspoons coarse natural sea salt
In a small bowl with a spoon, combine all ingredients. Store in a sealed container until you’re ready to use.
Marinated Shrimp with Radish Mango Slaw
Yield: 8 servings
1 cup julienned peeled mango, about 1 mango
1/2 cup julienned poblano chiles
1/2 cup julienned radishes
1/8 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons pickling spice
1 cup rice vinegar
1/2 cup water
1/4 cup coconut rum
1 pound jumbo (16 to 20 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined, leaving tails on
2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh cilantro
In shallow glass dish combine mango, poblano chiles, radishes and salt then set aside.
Place pickling spice in the center of piece of cheesecloth or coffee filter. Tie tightly with string. Place in 3-quart saucepan with vinegar, water, and coconut rum. Bring to boil on high heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer 5 minutes. Carefully remove 1/4 cup of the pickling marinade. Pour over mango mixture. Toss to coat well. Cover. Refrigerate until ready to serve, stirring occasionally. Return remaining pickling marinade in saucepan to simmer. Add shrimp; simmer 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover. Let stand 15 minutes to cool. Refrigerate at least 1 hour, stirring occasionally. To serve, place mango mixture on serving platter. Drain shrimp. Arrange over mango mixture. Sprinkle with chopped cilantro.
Citrusy Radish Salad with Cinnamon Drizzle
Yield: Six servings
VINAIGRETTE
1/3 cup olive oil
1/4 cup lemon juice
2 tablespoons orange juice
2 1/2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/8 teaspoon cayenne powder
1/8 teaspoon unrefined mineral sea salt
SALAD
3 seedless oranges, peeled and thinly sliced
1 bunch fresh radishes, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
1 package (6 ounces) baby spinach
1/4 cup sliced almonds, lightly toasted
For the vinaigrette, mix all ingredients in small bowl with wire whisk until well blended
For the salad, toss all ingredients, except almonds, in large bowl. Just before serving, toss salad with 1/2 of the vinaigrette. Sprinkle with almonds. Serve with remaining vinaigrette.