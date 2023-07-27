HARRIETTA — The Slagle-Harrietta Fire Department will have a controlled burn Saturday, July 29, on a house in the Village of Harrietta.
The house was condemned for habitation and the owner asked if the fire department could burn it down.
Fire Chief Alan Devereaux, went through all the proper channels to get the certifications to burn the house down. The chief has also opened up the opportunity to other area fire departments for training purposes.
The controlled burn will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude mid-afternoon on West Campbell Avenue.