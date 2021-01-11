“Live and learn” is an old expression that will hopefully never go out of style because, thanks be to God, we gain so much when we learn from experience.
I love it when I have an eye-opening, “Aha” moment, which is why I am sharing some of them that I gained while reading, “Smart Fat,” by Steven Masley, M.D. and Jonny Bowden, Ph.D., CNS.
Cutting to the chase, Masley and Bowden waste no time debunking the myth that fats makes us fat. In fact, they state that it is fat — the smart ones — that help us lose weight instead.
“I want you to eat more fat,” Dr. Masley explained in a recent phone interview.
“Not bad fats, but ‘Smart’ fats, which have two big, amazing benefits. They decrease inflammation, and they improve hormone levels, especially blood sugar control.”
Clinically tested and proven to prevent and reverse many diseases, the “smart” fats that Dr. Masley refer to include avocado, nuts, nut butters and oils; pure-sourced olive oil, dark chocolate, cold water seafood, and eggs from cage-free, organic-fed chickens.
“Eating more ‘smart’ fats benefit our heart, brain, and waistline too,” he said, adding “tests have shown a drop in inflammation so significant that it’s measurable, too.”
Noting that the addition of “smart” fats will help our health improve, Masley interjected that we need to also do a little subtracting of things that are doing us no good, like run-of-the-mill breads.
“We need to think of eating today’s bread the way we do birthday cake,” Masley said, “because anything made with wheat flour, whether it be whole grain or otherwise, is no different than eating pure sugar right from the bowl.”
While noting that whole grain wheat flour does contain more nutrients and fiber than white flour does, Masley stated that regardless, they both will elevate blood sugar level very quickly.
“Once a grain is milled into a flour it behaves like white table sugar in our blood, so there’s really no difference.”
What’s interesting is that nutrient-dense grains, such as steel-cut oats, quinoa, wild rice, and brown rice, as well as any nut ground into a flour, does not behave this way, so we are better to make bread using these ingredients, and stop us from feeling depraved.
To help direct us to a “smart” fat eating plan, Dr. Masley and Bowden have created a “5-5-10” eating program.
Five servings of “smart” fat, five servings of a clean (or at least lean) protein, and 10 servings of fiber every day to help your body heal and repair itself in a positive way.
Here now are some delicious recipes from the “Smart Fat” book, and one of my own that offers a clever way to quell those cravings for a crusty bread while rising up to a more nutritious and delicious level — enjoy
Laura’s Oh-so-delicious (Wheat-Free) Honey-Oat Bread
Can be made in Bread Machine or Convectional Oven
1 3/4 cup hot water, 110 degrees
1/8 cup butter, melted
1/8 cup olive oil (100% California)
3/4 cup honey, warmed
1 tablespoon dry pectin, or alternate
2 large eggs
2/3 cup dry milk powder
1 teaspoon natural mineral sea salt
3 cups oat flour, or finely-ground rolled oats
1 cup oat bran
2 1/4 teaspoons active yeast
Bread Machine Method: Place ingredients in bread machine pan in order listed above, making a well in the flour to place the yeast. Be sure that the water is warm enough after all the remaining ingredients are added to activate the yeast. Set bread machine to normal, white bread cycle. Choose 2 lb. loaf size and choose color of crust then press start.
Conventional Oven Method: In a large bowl, combine all wet ingredients. In a separate, medium bowl, combine all dry ingredients. Add dry mixture to wet mixture, mixing well. Pour into two greased loaf pans and let rise in a warm place for 1.5 hours. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place risen loaves in preheated oven for 30-40 minutes, or until center of loaf is completely set.
Approximate servings per recipe: 12.
Crab Avocado Dip
1/2-pound lump crab meat, drained
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 avocado, peeled and mashed
1/4 teaspoon sea salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1/8 teaspoon cayenne powder
1 tablespoon finely chopped Italian Parsley
In a chilled bowl, combine all ingredients and serve immediately. Best if eaten same day.
Approximate servings per recipe: 2
Baked Halibut with Almond Crust
3 teaspoons organic butter, divided, use in thirds
Two 8-ounce halibut fillets
1/3 cup almonds
1/3 teaspoon sea salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 organic-fed, cage-free egg
Directions: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Lightly butter an oven-proof dish with 1 teaspoon butter. In a food processor, blend almonds, salt, and black pepper to the texture of a coarse flour. Put half the almond flour mixture on a plate. Beat egg in a shallow bowl then dip halibut fillets in egg, and then coat each side with almond mixture. Place coated fillets in baking dish, place 1 teaspoon butter on each fillet, then place in oven and bake for 20 minutes or until flaky. Serve Immediately.
Approximate servings per recipe: 2.
