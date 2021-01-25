Well-known for offering a warm, filling, comforting and psychologically-satisfying taste, especially when made using a recipe from Mom, there appears to be even more reason to marvel at the wonders of chicken soup because it sure has more than just flavor going on.
High in protein, which helps power our immune system, chicken is also high in tryptophan, which helps the body produce serotonin, a mood-enhancer that’s likely the reason we tend to feel more comfort when eating a bowl of chicken soup.
With vegetables, like carrots, celery, and onion offering additional vitamins, antioxidants and minerals, chicken soup can also help fight off viruses, and help our body recover from many illnesses more quickly, too.
Even the noodles, which we all love, seem to serve a purpose too, which is to help us feel full and satisfied while they give us a boost of carbohydrates that help us feel less sluggish, too.
What I find most interesting are studies that show that chicken soup can also help us to get slimmer, too.
Researchers found that when a large food volume is caused by water, such as what you encounter in soup, it can help us feel more satisfied. This is because the liquid causes stomach stretching, and slows stomach emptying, which helps stimulate nerves and hormones that signal fullness.
Also noted was that seeing a large volume of food — a big bowl of soup, for example — can also increase our ability to feel satisfied by it, even though the calories are relatively low.
Additionally, the study also showed that the longer it takes to eat a meal, which is very slow if by small spoonful, the more likely you are to not complete the meal, thus eat less.
Researchers summarize that the water content in food is indeed the greatest influence over how much we eat, and they have found that eating a high-water-content, low-calorie first course, such as soup, will not only enhance your satisfaction but also reduce your overall calorie intake, too.
Winter is the perfect time for a pot of homemade chicken soup, and it’s also the perfect time to try your hand at homemade noodle-making, too.
Nothing beats the taste of fresh-made pasta — thank you, Lord — and enlisting the help of my granddaughter, Sophia, we quickly discovered that noodle-making is not only easy, but also so much fun that my granddaughter didn’t want to stop.
Able to be made with or without any special equipment, (we made the dough successfully by hand and by mixer) the same is true of rolling out the dough, which can be done with a pasta roller or a rolling pin.
The only trick there is to pasta is getting the right balance of wet to dry, so dough isn’t too dry or too wet, like play doh is.
The key is to start with wet ingredients mixed well in your bowl then to add flour just until the dough cleans the sides of the mixing bowl. Because the eggs can vary in liquid volume, you may use more or less flour than the recipe calls for.
You should always let the dough rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before making the noodles, but be sure to use the same day or dough will turn an unpleasant gray then black.
Now that I’ve stirred up your desire for hot soup with fresh noodles, here’s some easy recipes to help you make a little soup science of your own — Enjoy.
Mom’s Marvelous Chicken Soup
Total Time: 1 hour and 35 minutes; Prep time:15 minutes; Cook time:1 hour and 20 minutes. Yield: 6 servings
1-quart chicken broth, low sodium
1 whole chicken – or your favorite parts
1 onion
1 turnip
2 small parsnips
6 ounces tomato paste
6 leafy stalks celery
1/2 bundle fresh Italian flat-leaf parsley
4 whole cloves
4 whole black peppercorns
2 bay leaves
2 cloves garlic, crushed and peeled
1-2 pounds carrots, peeled and chunked
2 large Idaho potatoes, peeled and chunked
1/2 gram saffron
1 egg pasta recipe below, or 1 bag of egg noodles
In a large stockpot, heat broth to boiling. Add chicken, onion, turnip, parsnips, celery, parsley, cloves, peppercorns, bay leaves, and garlic. Bring to just under a boil, and allow to remain just under a boil for 1 hour. Remove from heat. Carefully lift chicken out and cover to reserve. Remove remaining stock vegetables and set aside. Strain liquid, discarding any remaining solids. Clean pot and return strained broth to it. Add in prepped carrots, potatoes, and saffron then bring pot to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until vegetables become fork tender, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare egg noodles, cooking to al dente. Rinse cooked noodles with cold water to stop the cooking process and to prevent sticking. Remove chicken meat from bones and skin, reserving meat and discarding bones and skin. NOTE: If desired, strained stock vegetables may be pureed then added back to broth or reserved for a different use.
Once carrots and potatoes are tender, add chicken meat back into pot. To serve, add prepared noodles to the bottom of a soup bowl then ladle hot soup over.
Storage: Store noodles separately from soup as noodles tend to break down in liquid and degrade the flavor of both the soup and the noodle.
Fresh ‘n’ Easy Egg Pasta
A delicate, rich, noodle that is well-suited for both sliced noodles or stuffed pastas.
Total Time:1 hour, 5 to 8 minutes; Prep time: 35 minutes; Cook time: 2 to 3 minutes; Rest time: 30 minutes. Yield: 4 servings
2 large eggs
2 egg yolks
1/2 teaspoon unrefined mineral salt, plus more for salting water
2 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra if needed
In the bottom of a mixing bowl place eggs and salt then blend until mixed well. Add flour and mix until dough comes together and cleans sides of bowl. If dough seems dry or crumbly, add a tiny splash of olive oil. If dough seems too wet, sprinkle in flour lightly until it becomes the consistency of play doh and cleans the sides of the bowl.
Turn dough out onto a board and shape into a 1-inch-thick disk. Set dough on a sheet of plastic wrap and spray lightly on both sides with cooking spray then wrap up and let rest at room temperature for at least 30 minutes or up to a few hours.
Place a large pot of lightly salted water on the stove over high heat and bring to a boil. Meanwhile, divide dough into pieces you can work with.
For thin noodles, flour rolling surface and, using rolling pin or pasta machine, roll dough as thinly as possible (not quite paper-thin). Once dough has reached desired thickness, cut using pasta cutter, a pizza roller, knife, or other cutting tool.
Continue until all dough is used. Gently fluff noodles then spread cut noodles out on a flour-dusted baking sheet. Refrigerate, uncovered, until ready to cook.
To cook, place fresh pasta in boiling water for two to three minutes. Remove, drain, and serve.
To prevent pasta from sticking together, rinse with water or drizzle with olive oil and toss.
Insta-pot Chicken Noodle Soup
Total Time:30 minutes; Prep time:5 minutes; Cook time:25 minutes.Yield: 4 servings
4 boneless skinless chicken thighs, trimmed of all fat
1/4 teaspoon natural fine sea salt
1 teaspoon olive oil
1/2 cup diced onion
1/2 cup diced celery
1/2 cup peeled and sliced carrot
3 cloves garlic, minced
4 cups low-sodium chicken broth
2 bay leaves
black pepper, to taste
1 cup (1 1/2 oz) egg noodles
parsley, for garnish
Season the chicken with salt. Press “saute” and add the oil. Add the onion, celery, carrot and garlic and sauté until soft, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the chicken, broth, bay leaves and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Cover and cook high pressure 15 minutes, let the pressure release naturally. Discard the bay leaves, coarsely shred the chicken with two forks and return to the soup, add noodles, and cook 2 minutes high pressure. Quick or natural release. Garnish with parsley and serve.