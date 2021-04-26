Sun kissed

These wintery-spring days have got me dreaming of the warmer, sunnier days that lie ahead, which got me to thinking about my childhood, and how my mother used to order us kids to go outside and get some sun.
For those of you who are younger than me, you may not know this, but long before we were told that getting too much sun was bad for us, we humans used to partake in a health-boosting therapy known as sunbathing.
Dating back to the 1800s, the notion that the sun could heal the body, and even cure illness was first suggested in 1890 by Dr. Theobald Palm, who made the eye-opening discovery that sunlight was crucial for bone development and preventing illnesses.
He found that children who spent most of their time indoors to avoid the smog and soot of the streets were developing rickets, and other bone deformities.
Sunbathing appeared to reach its pinnacle as a health treatment in 1903, when Dr. Niels Ryberg Finsen was awarded the Nobel Prize in Medicine for his Finsen Light Therapy.
A special use of light that was credited for curing several diseases, including lupus vulgaris, and rickets, which secured sunbathing as an easy, and affordable way to improve one’s health.
By the 1930s, sunlight therapy was prescribed for almost every ailment from simple fatigue to tuberculosis. As a result, it ushered in a “healthy” tan era that lasted up until the turn of the last century, which is when the World Health Organization announced that those using tanning devices before age 30 are 75% more likely to develop melanoma (cancer).
A revelation that brought about a decline in tanning altogether, and ushered in the creation and use of super SPF protection, which helped people hide their skin from the sun.
While we have learned through our lives that too much of anything, even a good thing, can be bad for us, such as too much exposure to UV radiation from the sun can cause skin cancer, we must also remember that sunlight is still just as essential to our overall health and well-being as it has always been, too.
Sunlight brings us unique blessings that we can get nowhere else, such as enabling our own skin to make its own vitamin D. Sure, we can get vitamin D in different forms from outside sources. However, it will not be of the same caliber or quality that the sun catalyzes with our body to create.
Natural light also supports bone health, lowers blood pressure, prevents disease, and promotes positive “happy” mental health by combating depression, so we should seek to squeeze a little sunshine into every day.
We should also try squeezing in the mood-lifting benefits of super sun-infused citrus, too.
Bright, colorful, fragrant, refreshing, and juicy, citrus is not only delicious, but also packed with health benefits that lift our moods.
Rich in multiple nutrients such as vitamin C, flavonoids, and fiber, which help protect our vascular system, reduce inflammation, improve digestion, citrus also play an important role in preventing conditions like diabetes, cancer, neurological disease, and depression.
Here to lift your spirits on these cloudy days of spring, are some sweet ways to bake with citrus, and dive into a delicious, sun-kissed taste of spring. Enjoy.
Lovely Lemon-Blueberry Bread
Prep time: 15 minutes; Cook time: About 55 minutes; Yield: 12 servings
1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon unrefined mineral sea salt
1 1/4 cups fresh blueberries *
1 cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon lemon zest
1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened
3 large eggs
1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/2 cup sour cream, or sub
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
GLAZE
3/4 cup powdered sugar
1 1/2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease or line an 8 1/2 by 4 1/2-inch or 9 by 5-inch loaf pan and set aside. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt then set aside.
Rinse blueberries, and drain very well, then transfer to bowl of the flour mixture, tossing to coat berries well, then set aside.
In the bowl of an electric stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, whip together sugar, lemon zest and butter until mixture is pale and fluffy.
Mix in eggs, one at a time, then blend in vanilla. Add sour cream and lemon juice and mix just until combined. Remove bowl from mixing stand and add blueberry flour mixture, stirring gently with a wooden spoon until mixed and no flour remains visible.
Pour batter into prepared loaf pan, spread evenly, then bake until a toothpick inserted into center comes out with a moist crumb or two, about 50 - 60 minutes.
Let cool for about 5 minutes then run a knife around edges of the pan to ensure it has loosened. Invert onto a wire rack. Cool for an hour before icing.
To ice, in a small mixing bowl, whisk together powdered sugar and lemon juice then spoon over loaf. Let glaze set before slicing.
Awesome Orange-Cranberry Bread
Prep time: 15 minutes; Cook time: About 55 minutes; Yield: 12 servings
1/2 cup milk, any kind
3 tablespoons fresh orange juice
1 tablespoon grated orange zest
1/4 cup avocado oil
2 tablespoons unsweetened applesauce
3/4 cup sugar, or sub
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon unrefined mineral sea salt
1 cup fresh cranberries
GLAZE
1/2 cup powdered sugar, or sub
1 tablespoon orange juice
2 teaspoons grated orange zest
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease or line a 4 x 8 loaf pan and set aside. In a large bowl, combine milk, orange juice, and zest. Mix in oil, applesauce, and sugar, then stir in vanilla.
In a separate bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, and salt. Fold cranberries into flour mixture, tossing to coat berries to help them separate and suspend themselves, then fold in flour mixture into wet ingredient bowl. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake for 55 minutes to an hour, or until a cake tester comes out clean. Cool completely before glazing.
To make the glaze, in a bowl, whisk together confectioner’s sugar, zest and juice until smooth. Pour over loaf and serve.
Coconut Lime Loaf
Prep time: 15 minutes; Cook time: About 55 minutes; Yield: 12 servings
1 cup butter, softened, or solid coconut oil
1 cup granulated sugar
2 eggs, lightly beaten
2 large limes, zest finely grated and juice reserved
1 cup coconut milk
1/2 cup shredded coconut
1 & 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted
1 teaspoon baking powder
ICING
1 & 1/2 cups powdered sugar
1/4 cup sour cream
Zest of one lime
GARNISH (optional)
1/2 shredded coconut
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 6 x 9 loaf pan with parchment paper. In a large bowl, beat butter or oil until light and fluffy then add sugar gradually, beating until mixture is fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add one egg, beating well, then the second egg until well combined. Add lime zest and juice and mix in. Gently stir in milk and coconut, then add flour and baking powder, gently mixing just until flour is no longer seen. Spoon mixture into prepared pan and bake for 50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Cool in pan for 10 minutes before removing to cool completely on a wire rack.
Once cooled, sift powdered sugar into a bowl. Add sour cream and lime juice, and stir until well combined. Pour icing over cake.
Optional Garnish: Sprinkle iced loaf with coconut, raw or toasted, or a combination of both.