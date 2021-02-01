Arguably the most celebrated day of the football season, Super Bowl Sunday, has become the pinnacle of party days — both for those who love football and those who just like to have fun.
Nevertheless, many people reveal that their favorite part of this day is not just the game, but the grub.
While researching the subject on the internet I found that food’s importance on this day is not only true, but also so important that someone even went to the trouble of creating a map to show what the most sought after foods for Super Bowl Sunday are according to each state.
In California it’s chicken wings and in Florida it’s cheese balls. In Hawaii it’s Crescent Sloppy Joes, and in Illinois its chex mix.
In Indiana it’s Root Beer Chicken, and they say that in Michigan they prefer potato soup?
In Minnesota they’re hankering for hot dish while in Wisconsin they’re pining for pinwheels. In Iowa they’re picking over pigs in the blanket, and in Maine they dig into clam dip while New Yorkers bite into Buffalo chicken wings.
In South Carolina they crave cowboy caviar, and in sunny Arizona they crave chili?
Oklahomans munch on stuffed mushrooms, and hummus is said to be heaped on in South Dakota, and in Arkansas they eat queso while Washington puts chips into Jalapeno Popper dip.
Nevada chooses sausage cheese balls while Wyoming selects sliders, and Nebraska holds out for hot wings.
While we may never know if this map is professing the God’s honest truth, when it comes to snacking on Super Bowl Sunday, I think that it’s always good to try something different each year, no matter what state you happen to find yourself in.
This year I am creating dishes that are more flavor forward and fiber rich, since fiber is the only food that good gut bacteria can eat. Fiber and nutrition also help to both fill us and satiate the appetite, which means they won’t run that new year’s resolution right off the field.
God has blessed us with an abundant assortment of healthy foods that can be assembled into oh-so-amazing treats. I like recipes that can be made ahead of time, so no one will have to be in the kitchen during the game, beating feet.
Here now are a few I’ve that I have created to make this Super Bowl a finger feast filled with fiber and nutrition that’s disguised as oh-so-delicious treats — Enjoy.
Super Bowl Puff Pastry
1 sweet onion, minced
1 tablespoon avocado oil
3-4 garlic cloves, minced
5 ounces fresh baby kale leaves, finely chopped
1 tablespoon fresh, chopped rosemary leaves
10 ounces frozen creamed spinach, thawed
Natural sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
4 ounces crumbled feta cheese
1 large egg, divided use
2 sheets frozen puff pastry (one 17.3-ounce package), thawed
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large pan over medium heat, combine minced onion with oil and sauté until it starts to caramelize – about 7 minutes. Add minced garlic and stir then add chopped kale and rosemary. Cook, stirring occasionally, over medium heat, until kale wilts and becomes tender. Remove from heat and add spinach, pepper, and salt, to taste. Separate egg yolk from white into separate cups. Beat egg white and then add cheese to it. Stir then fold into kale mixture. On a baking sheet, unfold one sheet of puff pastry then scoop mixture out into its center, shaping it into a football oval, if desired, or simple spread filling out over dough, leaving a 1/2’ border for top dough to attach. Using a pastry brush dipped in water, wet the edges of the puff pastry along the edge of the filling so that the top dough will be able to cling to it. Using fingers or the tines of a fork, pinch together the top and bottom pastries to form a tight seal. Using a pizza cutter or knife, cut to remove any excess puff pastry, if forming into a football. Using the same, cut a slit in the very center of the football shape or square then, using excess dough, roll pieces then wet and crisscross to form a lace stitch pattern over slit to further enhance the look of your puff pastry football. Any remaining, extra dough can be sprinkled with cinnamon and rolled into sweet treats to be baked alongside of football in oven. Once pastry is sealed all the way around, beat yolk with one teaspoon of water then, using a pastry brush, brush yolk mixture over the entire top of the pastry. Place in oven and bake until it puffs up in the center and turns a golden brown - about 30 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest on pan for 5 minutes before serving or slicing. Note: This can be prepped and then frozen for baking on game day. To do so, remove from freezer and leave at room temperature for at least 2 hours before baking. Approximate servings per recipe: 12.
Super Stuffed Spud Skins
1/2 pound bacon (any kind) rendered and crumbled
20 Idaho Fingerlings
4 ounces goat cheese
4 ounces cream cheese
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 ounces heavy whipping cream
Unrefined mineral salt and pepper, to taste
4 tablespoons chives, fresh
2 tablespoons flat Italian parsley, fresh
3 tablespoons oregano, fresh
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place potatoes on a lined baking sheet then season lightly with salt and pepper. Bake until tender, about 20 minutes
Meanwhile, in a food processor combine goat cheese and cream cheese.
Pulse until well combined. Slowly add olive oil and whipping cream. Season with salt and pepper and herbs pulse until thoroughly combined.
When potatoes are done baking and have cooled slightly, use a melon baller to take out a bit of the potato at the top of your potato.
To serve, top potato with a dollop of the prepared whipped goat cheese blend then sprinkle with rendered bacon. Approximate servings per recipe: 10.
Kickin’ Cauliflower Buffalo Bites
1 head of cauliflower, cut into florets
3 tablespoons avocado oil
2 tablespoons favorite hot sauce
1-2 tablespoons Sriracha sauce
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. On a large, rimmed baking sheet, toss florets with oil then spread out evenly on pan. Place in oven and roast florets until slightly tender and brown on the bottom, about 15 minutes. In a large bowl, combine hot sauce, sriracha and lemon juice then, once florets have finished roasting, place them into the hot sauce mixture, being sure to scrape bits from pan into bowl. Toss to coat florets well then return the coated florets to the pan. Return to oven to roast until hot, about 5 minutes. Serve immediately. Note: Can be pre-made and refrigerated for up to 3 days before re-heating and serving. Do not freeze. Approximate servings per recipe: 10.