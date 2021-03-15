Sweet on St. Patrick

St. Patrick’s Day means many things to many people. In the secular world, it usually means parties where people wear and drink things dyed green. However, the day was actually established to honor a saint of a man who didn’t start out life that way and was originally named, “Maewyn.”
Born in Wales in around 385 A.D., at age 16, Maewyn was sold into slavery, which caused him to turn from his pagan ways to God, whom he asked for help in his plight.
Escaping slavery, Maewyn fled to a monastery where he changed his name to Patrick and spent the rest of his life turning other pagans toward God.
Appointed the second bishop to Ireland, Patrick continued his mission for 30 years until passing on March 17, 461 — the date chosen to honor him — and, shamrocks don’t appear on this day just for decoration. They are present because St. Patrick used them to demonstrate how the Father, Son and Holy Spirit all exist as separate elements of the same Holy Trinity.
On a personal note, I used to spend a little time every summer looking to find a four-leaf clover in my best friend’s front yard, but never did.
Many, many decades later, while tending to my parents’ grave, I found myself gasping for breath when, low and behold, on my mother’s side of the plot, I spied what would be my first and to this day only, four-leafed gem.
I was so stunned by the find, not because of the what, but because of the where which, in my heart made me feel like my mother was using it as a way to connect with me, in the here and now.
Needless to say, this little clover was very precious to me. So much so that I pressed it onto a page along with favorite prayer in the Bible (Matthew 6:9-14), and have it where I get to see it every day.
A single St. Patrick Day has not passed that I don’t think about it, and while many focus on wearing and even drinking things green on this day, I tend to think that perhaps it would also be nice to remember the man that made this day special, and celebrate that he used his life to make a positive difference in the lives of others, by serving up something Irish, like an Irish coffee.
Believed to have originated in a Limerick airport during the cold and miserable winter of 1937, this airport was often visited by the likes of John F. Kennedy, Humphrey Bogart, Eleanor Roosevelt, Edward G Robinson, Ernest Hemmingway and even Douglas Fairbanks Sr.
One night, when bad weather had grounded several flights, filling the airport with many a VIP, the cook decided to whip up something warm and “Irish” to impress his prestigious guests.
Starting with freshly brewed coffee, kicked up with a splash of fine Irish whiskey, he topped off his warm and flavorful blend with a crown of rich, and fluffy, freshly whipped cream.
Guests were very impressed with its taste, prompting them to ask what it was.
The cook politely replied, “What you have there is the finest coffee to ever cross the lips. Irish coffee it is.”
While you can buy something that tries to replicate the taste, nothing beats the homemade taste of Irish cream.
Here now is a pleasing assortment of ways to make your St. Patrick’s Day a little sweeter. Enjoy.
Original Irish coffee
Cream: Rich as an Irish Brogue
Coffee: Strong as a Friendly Hand
Sugar: Sweet as the tongue of a Rogue
Whiskey: Smooth as the Wit of the Land
You are to heat a stemmed whiskey goblet. Pour in one jigger of Irish whiskey
Add one spoon of brown sugar. Fill with strong black coffee to within one inch of the brim.
Stir to dissolve the sugar. Top off with whipped cream, slightly aerated, by pouring it over the back of a spoon, so that it floats. Do not stir after adding the cream as the true flavor is obtained by drinking the hot coffee and Irish whiskey through the cream.
Sweet Shamrock Drops
1 1/2 cups Applesauce
2 1/4 cup Sugar
2 boxes (3 oz) Lime Jell-O
2 envelopes Unflavored Gelatin {like Knox}
Grease 13x9 pan. Combine all ingredients in a pan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Boil for a minute. Pour into prepared pan and refrigerate until set. Dust cutting board with sugar. Use a spatula to loosen sides and turn out onto cutting board. Dust top of Jell-O with sugar. Use shamrock shaped cookie cutter to cut out gum drops. Roll edges in extra sugar and set onto wax paper for 1 hour to dry out slightly.
Store in an airtight container.
Minty St. Patty’s Day Bark
16 ounces Vanilla Coating
3/4 cup Mint OREO cookies, crumbled into large pieces
Green sprinkles
Melt Vanilla coating in tray according to directions on package.
Add 1/2 cup of the chopped Oreo cookies into the tray and stir to combine. Pour mixture into a 13 x 9-inch pan lined with wax paper. Use a spatula to smooth out evenly in pan.
Sprinkle remaining 1/4 cup crushed cookies and green sprinkles on top. Chill for about 10 minutes or until completely set. Once set, remove bark from pan and cut or break into pieces.