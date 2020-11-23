Talk turkey

Turkeys have been the traditional centerpiece of the Thanksgiving meal for centuries, and while this quintessential feast food has flown a far distance in advancements and improvements, we’ve somehow managed to flutter our way through three full centuries only to glide gracefully back where we first started cooking those birds.
An American staple since colonial times, in the Midwest during the 1800s, domestic turkeys were so abundant that they were herded across the range like cattle, and as such, so plentiful that they were considered suitable for only the lower classes.
Since this was prior to modern power plants and gas pipelines, meat was traditionally cooked over open fires, cured in smokehouses or simply dried like leather into jerky.
Lacking the standards we have in recipe writing today, people often relied on what was known as receipts, which were longhand, written instructions that were often hard to follow, but better than nothing because they would often offer tips such as it being wise to withhold feeding the turkey the day before butchering to help ensure the bird’s digestive tract was clear, or to feed the turkey some hard liquor to help sedate it, and marinade the meat the day before butchering.
According to instructions found in The Good Housekeeper (1804), cooking a turkey was simple, “Dredge the turkey over with flour then lay it before the fire.” There were also tips such as, “A strip of paper may be put on the breast to prevent scorching.”
In the 1900s the advent of indoor utilities gave our favorite feathered food a chance to roost and roast inside. The new breeding advancements of the time, which brought us bigger birds that needed lower temperatures and longer cooking times, made roasting big birds in newfangled indoor appliances a “must.”
Gliding alongside the creation of the recipe format we still use to this day, ways to select and cook your turkey were flying in from all directions.
In a 1930s Women’s World readers were advised that old turkeys were unfit for roasting and must be braised with thin slices of salt pork over the breast and legs and then covered with a strong sheet of oiled paper that is then bound tightly to the bird with string before being fit to roast.
Then, as we gobbled our way into the later 1900s, America’s love for white meat brought us birds with breasts so big that male birds were no longer able to mate.
Turkey parts also went ala carte, providing us with the ability to purchase only the parts we like, and to buy a turkey fresh, eliminating the need for those timely long thaws.
When the calendar flipped to this century Americans found themselves looking for leaner birds and lower cooking times, which caused us to come full circle and return our turkeys to the great outdoors.
Cooking smaller, younger turkeys at higher heats does maximize flavor and minimize cooking times, especially if you deep fry.
The same can be said for grilling, which makes me (and many others) wonder why we ever trotted our turkeys indoors in the first place. Thank God for hindsight.
In the end, I think that the best way for us to cook our turkeys on Thanksgiving is the way your family likes to eat it best. Here now is a feathery flight that'll fly your bird into any cooking era you like — Happy Thanksgiving.
1800s style Spit-Roasted Turkey
Cooking times: A 3 to 4 lb. bird will take about 2 hours to spit roast; a 6 to 8 lb., 3 hours.
Yield: 2 servings per pound of cooked meat.
1 small 6-8-pound turkey
Salt and pepper for seasoning
3 cups stale bread
1 teaspoon pepper
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon sage
1 teaspoon marjoram
3 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons olive oil to grease the bird
1 cup warm water
1 egg
Coarse white thread
Iron or wood skewers
Rub bird with olive oil then mix a little pepper and salt and rub both inside and outside of the turkey before putting in the dressing. Grate stale bread, then add 1 teaspoon of the mix to get the consistency of thick batter. Beat an egg and add in stuff the breast with half of the dressing, sew up with coarse white thread then put the remaining dressing into the body and sew up. Truss turkey tightly into a shape that balances easily on the spit. Place spit on grill and place a drip pan under the bird and use the drippings to baste the turkey at least every fifteen minutes. This frequent basting is of great importance as it keeps in the juices and allows thorough cooking. Turn the turkey two or three times during the cooking. During the last half hour dredge with flour and butter freely. The crisp pasty look comes from this. Cook gizzard and liver in a sauce pan on the stove until thoroughly tender, then chop very fine then put in the dripping pan in the gravy. Cook turkey until meat thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the inner thigh registers 185 degrees.
1900s style Roast Stuffed Turkey
Yield: 2 servings per pound of cooked meat.
12-pound whole turkey
2 loaves white bread
1/2 cup butter
1 medium onion
1 tablespoon mint
1 tablespoon marjoram
1 medium onion
1/4-pound bacon
Tear the bread into pieces, and place back into the bags overnight. Dice the onion, and leave covered on the counter. The next day, saute the diced onion in butter with the bacon till brown and crispy. Stir in mint, marjoram, and water. Cook for five minutes. Place the bread pieces in a large mixing bowl, pour onion mixture onto the bread and stir. Rinse and dry bird. Push the stuffing into the carcass, until you can’t' get anymore in. The tighter you push it in, the moister the stuffing will be. Stuff the neck cavity. Wrap the legs and wings with foil, they will cook quickly. Put a piece of loose foil over the entire bird. Roast at 325 for about 3 hours. Remove foil, setting it aside and roast for another hour. If the turkey does not have a pop-up timer, use a meat thermometer. When done, set the turkey out on the counter and cover loosely with the foil, let it stand 20 minutes for a moist bird. Remove the stuffing from the bird.
Old-fashioned Smoked Turkey
Prep: 20 mins; Cook:10 hrs; Total:10 hrs 20 mins. Yield: 2 servings per pound of cooked meat.
1 (10 pound) whole turkey, neck and giblets removed
4 cloves garlic, crushed
2 tablespoons seasoned salt
1/2 cup butter
12 fluid ounces cola-flavored carbonated beverage
1 apple, quartered
1 onion, quartered
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon salt
1 tablespoon ground black pepper
Preheat smoker to 225 to 250 degrees. Rinse turkey under cold water, and pat dry. Rub the crushed garlic over the outside of the bird, and sprinkle with seasoned salt. Place in a disposable roasting pan. Fill turkey cavity with butter, cola, apple, onion, garlic powder, salt, and ground black pepper. Cover loosely with foil.
Smoke at 225 to 250 degrees for 10 hours, or until internal temperature reaches 180 degrees when measured in the thickest part of the thigh. Baste the bird every 1 to 2 hours with the juices from the bottom of the roasting pan.