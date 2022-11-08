CADILLAC — Over the years, the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center has been fortunate to have outstanding support from individuals and organizations who generously donate their time, talent, resources and money because they believe in CTC’s mission of “Preparing Students for Career Success.”
The “Duane Elenbaas Career and Technical Education Fellowship Award” was created to acknowledge those who go above and beyond to advance students pursuing Career and Technical Education training and careers. This award is named after Duane Elenbaas for his commitment, support and belief in skilled trades education and hard work.
This year’s fellowship award is being presented to Networks Northwest / Northwest Michigan Works. This partnership started ramping up in 2014 when CTC contracted with Michigan Works to have LeAnne Bush housed at the CTC as the Work Based Learning Coordinator. Using her connections in the community and within the Networks Northwest / Northwest Michigan Works organization, LeAnne has been able to significantly increase the number of students placed in work-based learning opportunities, including paid Co-op positions.
In 2017, the team at Networks Northwest / Northwest Michigan Works introduced the Jobs for Michigan’s Graduates (or JMG program) at CTC. This new program helps young people find their path to education, employment success, and achieve their fullest potential. Currently, CTC has 71 students actively involved in the program.
Again, in 2017, CTC approached Networks Northwest / Northwest Michigan Works with an adult education grant opportunity that allowed adults to receive career training while simultaneously working to earn their GED or high school diploma. Working together, the Adult Career Training (or ACT program) was developed and Ryan Bruntjens was hired as the Adult Education Navigator to coordinate the program and help these adults achieve career and educational success. Networks Northwest / Northwest Michigan Works also provides soft skills training and administrative support for the ACT program.
Last summer, the already strong partnership and collaborative relationship continued to grow when the Young Professionals Program, also part of Networks Northwest / Northwest Michigan Works, was added to the mix. This program identified students who qualified for support services under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act to participate in a paid eight-week summer welding program. This program included soft skills training and one week of workplace job shadow experience.
Networks Northwest / Northwest Michigan Works is more than a partner; they are a part of the CTC family. This organization is always ready to support initiatives such as Manufacturing Day for 9th graders, CTC’s annual Employer Expo and just about anything that CTC asks of them.