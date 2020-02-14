This book deserves a prominent place on a hunter’s bookshelf

By Andy Duffy
Special to the Cadillac News
Veteran Michigan outdoor writer Richard P. Smith is a lot like E.F. Hutton: When Smith talks, people listen.
And well they should. During the last several decades, Smith has written an amazing number of books, magazine articles and news stories with some DVDs thrown in for good measure. Some are so valuable that they’re of enduring interest to hunters. Like “Tracking Wounded Deer,” for example. The book is now in its third edition.
Any deer hunter looking for some wintertime reading should grab a copy of it. The third edition has seen major revisions that include the expansion of original chapters and the addition of four new ones.
Among other things, the book is noteworthy for its discussion of deer hair. Photographs illustrate the differences between hairs from disparate parts of a deer’s body. That knowledge alone can be of great importance to the hunter following up his shot. In the book, Smith also discusses assessing blood, string trackers, trailing with dogs and a host of other topics.
The book is a reference book, of course, and it will have a prominent place on my bookshelf. One of the things I especially like about it, though, is its anecdotal style. Smith had an entertaining story to illustrate every major point. In addition to the wealth of information the book contains, it is also a very entertaining read. Those who don’t find the volume at their local bookstore or sporting goods store can order copies from Smith himself: www.richardpsmith.com.