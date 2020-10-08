The following is a timeline of the accusations against 11 people charged in the plot to overthrow the government and kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
- Nov. 2019: Wolverine Watchmen begins recruiting on Facebook.
- Early 2020: FBI becomes aware that individuals were discussing the violent overthrow of government.
- March 2020: a local police department tells the FBI members of a militia group were attempting to get the home addresses of law enforcement officers.
- June 6, 2020: Group members meet in Dublin, Ohio to discuss creating a new society.
- June 2020: Fox and Croft meet with various members of the militia group Wolverine Watchmen.
June 14, 2020: Phone call discussing storming the Capitol and taking hostages, including the governor.
- June 18, 2020: Adam Fox, militia group leadership and Ty Garbin meet at a Second Amendment rally at the State Capitol in Lansing. Fox told Garbin he planned to attack the Capitol and asked them to combine forces.
- June 20, 2020: Group members meet at a business in Grand Rapids, discuss assaulting the Capitol.
- June 28, 2020: Group members attend tactical training at a militia member's residence in Munith.
- July 10-12, 2020: Group members attend field training in Cambria, Wisconsin, attempt making an IED.
- July 18, 2020: Group members meet in Ohio, discuss attacking a Michigan State Police facility and discuss attacking the governor's vacation home.
July 26, 2020: Bombing campaign discussed.
- Aug. 9, 2020: Training in Munith. Kidnapping, property destruction and murder discussed.
- Aug. 23, 2020: Group meets in Lake Orion, bringing personal documents to verify identities.
- Aug. 29, 2020: Ringleader surveils governor's vacation home.
- Aug. 30, 2020: Group member suggests bombing a bridge near the governor's vacation home to slow police response.
- Sept. 12-13, 2020: Group meets in Luther, detonates an IED, travels to governor's vacation home for surveillance, discusses finances and kidnapping.
- Oct. 2, 2020: Fox buys a taser.
- Oct. 7, 2020: Several group members planned to meet to to make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear.
- Oct. 7, 2020: FBI conducts searches, makes arrests.
- Oct. 8, 2020: First court appearances.