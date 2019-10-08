MESICK — Two people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Mesick Monday night.
The Wexford County Sheriff's Office reports that a vehicle driven by Richard Ingraham was traveling west on M-115 near 9 Road in Springville Township, police said. Police said Ingraham did not notice the stop sign and ran the vehicle off the road in an attempt to avoid hitting the vehicle in front. Ingraham's vehicle rolled twice and came to a rest on a tree. Ingraham and a passenger were thrown from the vehicle.
Ingraham was transported by Aero Med to an area hospital while a passenger in the vehicle was transported by EMS to an area hospital. Both were transported with non-life threatening injuries police said.
The crash, which happened around 6 p.m., was called into 9-1-1 by a passing motorist who witnessed the crash, police said.
Mesick Rescue, Buckley Rescue and Blair Township EMS also responded to the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Wexford County Sheriff's Office.