Up North Arts 2023 Mary Kidder Scholarship winners

CADILLAC — Up North Arts recently announced the winners of its 2023 post-secondary scholarships.
The Mary Kidder Scholarships, named after an early Up North Arts volunteer and board member, was awarded to four students in the amount of $500 each this year: Catie Carey, a Cadillac High School graduate, will be attending Alma College in the fall to pursue vocal music; Liam Chilcote, a Cadillac High School Graduate, will be attending Grand Valley State University to study music education; Joseph Gandolfi, a McBain Public Schools graduate, will be attending Kendall College of Art and Design to study digital art and design; and Caleb Downey, a Cadillac High School graduate, who will be attending Irving S. Gilmore School of Music at Western Michigan University to study multimedia arts technology and jazz piano performance.