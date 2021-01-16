EDWARDSBURG -- They believed.
They may have been the only ones but they believed.
Cadillac put together one of its performances and scored a win on the state's pentultimate stage, shocking host Edwardsburg 28-26 in an MHSAA Division 4 state semifinal contest Saturday afternoon.
The win puts the Vikings (8-2 overall) into Friday's state title game against Detroit Country Day at Ford Field. The Yellowjackets (8-2) beat Williamston 12-0 to advance.
It's Cadillac's first trip to the final in school history.
The Vikings led 28-14 with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Eddies, who've lost just one game in the last three seasons, weren't done, though.
Edwardsburg got one score back to make it 28-20, stopped Cadillac's next drive and then scored with less than a minute to go to make it 28-26.
The Vikings answered the bell, though, when the defensive line gang-tackled the ball-carrier on the two-point conversion and pushed him back.
From there, Cadillac fielded the kick to sidelines cleanly and could run out the clock from there.
Cadillac jumped out to the lead first in the game, 6-0 with 36 second left in the first quarter. Edwardsburg tied it 6-6 with 10:15 left in the first half. Edwardsburg took the lead, 14-6 with 2:16 to play in the half.
Aden Gurden ran 18 yards for a touchdown with 50 seconds in the first half to give the Vikings a 14-12 lead.
Kaleb McKinley added a 3-yard touchdown run with 5:46 to play in the third quarter giving Cadillac a 20-12 lead. McKinley scored on a 1-yard run with 8:21 left in the game. The Vikings added the two-point conversion to take a 28-14 lead.
Go online Monday for more on this game and a full wrap-up will be in the Tuesday edition of the Cadillac News.