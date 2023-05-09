CADILLAC — The Wexford County Republican Committee is seeking community involvement to honor local law enforcement for Police Week May 14-20.
Wexford County has roughly 70 law enforcement officers between city, county, state and conservation.
Those looking to donate or volunteer can do so using one of the following actions: drop off care package items and notes at Jimmy John’s in Cadillac; donate funds at www.wexfordgop.org; or sign up to volunteer by emailing wexcountygop@yahoo.com or call (231) 920-1797.
Suggestions for care packages include: Sports drinks; convenient snacks, such as protein bars (nothing perishable or homemade); jerky; travel size items such as pain reliever, tissues and hand sanitizer; small dollar gift cards; lip balm; pens; and other practical or fun items that may bring a smile.
Donations are accepted through May 11.