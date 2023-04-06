The Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center announces the April Co-op Students of the Month.
Garrett Schutte of Cadillac High School is enrolled in the Metal Fabrication/Welding program and works as a welder/fabricator at Cadillac Fabrication.
Thomas Quade of Mesick High School is enrolled in the Automotive Technology program and is employed as a mechanic at Hilltop Maintenance.
If your business would like to host an eager to learn CTC student for a co-op position, please contact LeAnne Bush at (231) 876-2214.