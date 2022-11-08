CADILLAC — Forty-two CTC students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society on Oct. 26.
These students were selected based on the following criteria: B+ or better in the CTC program, a B or better at their high school, five or fewer absences for the semester and the recommendation by their CTC program instructor and their home school counselor.
The new inductees are:
Agriscience and Natural Resources:
Savannah Gunnerson (McBain HS)
Elizabeth Rigling (Pine River HS)
Automotive Technology:
Kaylee Keenan (Lake City HS)
Building Business and Management:
Selena Quintero (Marion HS)
Business Management Administration:
Allie Barber (Pine River HS)
Paige Barkway (Grayling HS)
Nolah Grundy (Marion HS)
Jaylyn Hamilton (Cadillac HS)
Donna Huynh (Cadillac HS)
Linde VanderVlucht (McBain HS)
Autumn Webster (Cadillac HS)
Computers, Networking, & Electronics Technology:
Caleb Brooks (Homeschooled)
Aidan Clark (Lake City HS)
Evan DeBoer (Cadillac HS)
Devin Dunlap (Cadillac HS)
Jonathan Fitzgerald (Cadillac HS)
Logan Hart (Northern Michigan Christian)
Joseph Johnston (Homeschooled)
Katie Partridge (Pine River HS)
Digital Media Production:
Megan Chandler (Mesick HS)
Shaylea Pollington (Cadillac HS)
Jess Southwick (Manton HS)
Health Science Careers:
Arianna Cucinella (Northern Michigan Christian)
Sydney Heuker (McBain HS)
Emma Hoffman (Cadillac Innovation HS)
Georgia Meyer (Marion HS)
Isabella Pringle (Manton HS)
Lillian Pylman (Pine River HS)
Emma Ruppert (Manton HS)
Madison Schnitker (Manton HS)
Taylor Stewart (Pine River HS)
Emily Urie (Lake City HS)
Aaryn VanBrocklin (McBain HS)
Katelyn Wood (Marion HS)
Heavy Equipment Technology:
Dylan Gregg (Manton HS)
Skyler Harris (Pine River HS)
Issac Saylor(Pine River HS)
Manufacturing Technology:
Braeden Foster (Cadillac HS)
Jenna Harris (Lake City HS)
Emmet Schroder (McBain HS)
Power Sports and Equipment:
Javen Wanstead (Pine River HS)
Public Safety:
Amanda Hill (Pine River HS)
The National Technical Honor Society is an organization dedicated to honor student achievement and leadership, provide recognition for excellence in career and technical education, award scholarships, and enhance career opportunities.