CADILLAC — The students and staff at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center celebrated Unity Day on Oct. 19.
Initiated in 2006, Unity Day is a nationwide movement by the National Bullying Prevention Center to stop bullying while promoting kindness and acceptance.
The Building Business and Management students at CTC decided to embrace Unity Day at CTC by asking all students and staff to wear orange in support of the anti-bullying movement.
As part of the celebration, CTC staff also wrote individual notes of kindness and encouragement to every student on orange paper and affixed them to their student lockers.