CADILLAC — Thirty-five students in the Health Science Careers program at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center have become a Certified Nursing Assistant.
In order to receive their certifications, nursing assistants must complete a training course, including classroom instruction and 24 hours of clinical practice.
Students participated in clinical at Samaritas Senior Living Center and Autumnwood of McBain. As part of this training, students were required to perform personal care and participate in social activities with residents.
This Health Science Careers program is proudly housed at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.