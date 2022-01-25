CADILLAC — Recent donations from the Wexford-Missaukee Chapter of FFA at the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center are helping those in need both locally and in other parts of the country.
The Chapter recently contributed $300 to the Kentucky FFA Foundation to help with tornado relief efforts in areas hit the hardest. Another $600 was donated toward Project Christmas to help local families during the holidays. The Chapter also supported a bird conservation effort at Missaukee Conservation District in the amount of $200, which helped supply feeders for a bird watching wall built on District property in Lake City.
“Community involvement is a goal of our Chapter,” said instructor Mark Johnson. “Our FFA students recognized needs in the community and they voted to spend their funds on projects that they prioritized in meetings that fit within the budget they developed.”
Funds for the donations are largely the result of student efforts in the Agriscience and Natural Resources program at CTC, primarily sales of Christmas wreaths and firewood produced by students. Donations to the program also help support the Chapter budget. Students prepare a budget for FFA related income and expenses each year and then vote on what causes to support.
The National FFA Organization is intended to prepare students for careers in science, business, and technology of agriculture. Currently, there are over half a million members nationwide. FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing premier leadership, personal growth, and career success in agricultural education.