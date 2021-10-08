This past Wednesday schools across the state and the Cadillac area had the first of two student counts for the 2021-2022 school year.
Bridge Magazine recently reported count day stands to look different than it did in the spring, as Michigan school district leaders worry they will lose funding for students who are in quarantine.
The state determines school funding based largely on the student count. Schools may also add students who attend within a certain period after count day if specific requirements are met, according to the Bridge article.
The event is observed twice a year across public schools in Michigan, as districts tally the number of students attending their schools. Wednesday was the first of two count days, one in October, the other in February, for more than 800 Michigan districts and charter schools.
Last year, the pandemic caused changes to how the count was taken. Due to COVID-19, 75% of the funding school received was based on the 2019-2020 school year blended enrollment number, while the remaining 25% would be based on the 2020-2021 blended enrollment count.
Each student represents a dollar figure, and for most of the districts, that figure is $8,700 for the 2021-20 school year.
Pine River Area Schools Superintendent Matt Lukshaitis said he doesn’t have concerns that COVID-19 or quarantined students will have any impact on his district’s enrollment numbers. He said he feels that way because the state has built-in safeguards.
He said he was more concerned about the forfeiture of last week’s varsity and this week’s junior varsity football games due to COVID-19. At the end of the 2020-21 school year, Lukshaitis said enrollment was 1,002 while the unofficial headcount on Wednesday was 1,010.
Numbers also appeared to be up in Cadillac.
Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the headcount during last fall’s count day was 3,151, while Wednesday’s was 3,191. Brown said both those numbers are different than the full-time equivalency the final enrollment will be based on.
The FTE data are required by the Michigan Department of Education to calculate membership and state funding. When talking about students, FTE means “full-time equivalency” for full-time enrolled students. If an institution has 10,000 (student) FTE it may have 8,000 full-time students and 4,000 half-time students.
Like Lukshaitis, Brown said she didn’t have any concerns heading into Wednesday’s count day.
“We had 40 more kids than we anticipated. We knew out of the gate during the first week that enrollment was up. It is spread across the district and not just in one area or grade level,” she said. “We also did see some kids come to CAPS for virtual learning that other districts weren’t offering.”
Overall, Brown said the district has held steady for several years and so far this year they have seen an increase. Although it looks like things are moving upward, Brown said the state is projecting declining enrollment so that trend is something she and other superintendents will be keeping an eye on for the future.
Although locally Lukshaitis and Brown weren’t concerned about count day, Bridge reported principals around the state are concerned they will lose funding for students unable to come to school on count day because they have COVID, have symptoms or are in quarantine because they’ve been exposed to the coronavirus.
In addition, Bridge reported student enrollment has been complicated by parents intervening in the ongoing mask mandate debate. Some parents have moved their students out of their home districts and placed them in districts that have a mask policy or don’t.
