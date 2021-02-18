CADILLAC — While Leon Spinks’ visit to the Cadillac area four decades ago was fleeting at best, the flamboyant fighter left a permanent impression on many locals.
A week after the Cadillac News published an article detailing how Spinks trained for two boxing matches at Caberfae Ski Resort in 1979 and 1981, people are still coming forward with stories about the former heavyweight champion.
“I remember when the boxing ring was set up in the Big Star Cafeteria,‘ Cadillac resident Daniel Valley wrote in an email to the Cadillac News. “My mother ran the gift shop at that time. It was located in the same building a short distance from the training ring.‘
After Spinks departed the area in 1981 for the final time, his team left much of his training gear at Caberfae. Some of the items were repurposed by Caberfae staff, including a foam pad that was under the canvas of the ring, which they cut up and used as insulation in one of the lift stations.
Valley’s mother was able to snag Spinks’ corner stool.
“She brought it home as a souvenir,‘ Valley said. “It’s been down in my basement for decades.‘
Valley said he’s never given much thought about what to do with the stool. At one time, he thinks he might have used it as a paint stand (which explains why there are stains of some type on the stool’s surface today).
Although Valley’s mother passed away some time ago, he remembers her telling him a few stories about Spinks’ time training at Caberfae.
“I ... remember they often would have to go searching for Leon,‘ Valley said. “Somehow he would slip away. They would find him in Baldwin.‘
Rumors of Spinks occasionally slipping away from Caberfae were confirmed by Lake City native Johnny Kline, who fought five professional heavyweight fights and trained with Spinks both years he was at Caberfae.
Kline said his introduction to Spinks occurred at an area bar, where he was about to get into a brawl with some of the locals. Kline was able to deescalate the situation and from there the two spent countless hours together sparring in preparation for Spinks’ fights with Gerrie Coetzee and Larry Holmes.
“I think we were pretty evenly matched,‘ Kline said. “He had a good strong jab but he didn’t have the left hook like I did.‘
While Kline said Spinks rarely got the best of him, he recalls one sparring match — in front of the media, no less — when he was caught off guard by a hook to the ribs, which doubled him over and forced a pause of the action while he regained his composure.
“It happens,‘ Kline laughed.
As rough and tumble as Spinks was, Kline said the thing that always surprised him about the fighter was his “beautiful‘ penmanship.
Another memorable aspect of Spinks was his sense of humor and lightheartedness.
On one occasion, Kline was helping the Spinks team fix a turn signal bulb in one of their vehicles. He noticed Spinks walking toward them and asked, “Lee, is that turn signal working?‘ In response, Spinks mirrored the flashing turn signal, saying “Yup, nope. Yup, nope. Yup, nope.‘
Retired from boxing today, Kline’s career following his stint working with Spinks has focused on security, with gigs at casinos, protecting federal armored trucks, at Camp Grayling (where he works today), and as a bodyguard for such notable celebrities as “Sugar‘ Ray Leonard. Kline also met famed fighters Muhammad Ali and Joe Louis.
All these years later, Kline said hearing about Spinks’ death was tough, as he was able to form a fairly close working relationship with him.
“I felt really bad when he passed away,‘ Kline said.
