Lockhart named new Reed City Police Chief

REED CITY — Reed City finally has a full-time police chief.
Chris Lockhart was appointed the Reed City Police Chief at a special Reed City council meeting on Friday, Feb. 28 and will begin his new position in just a matter of weeks.
"I am excited to get the ball rolling," Lockhart said. "There are still a few logistical things to finish up but I am ready to start this next chapter."
With interviews this past week, a committee made up of Reed City Mayor Trevor Guiles, Mayor Pro-tem Dan Burchett, Councilman Roger Meinert and Interim Police Chief Brian Koschmider considered two candidates for the position.
After an hour of deliberation, City Manager Ron Howell said the committee unanimously agreed that Lockhart would be the best fit for the position.
“The committee spent more than an hour deliberating after listening to both candidates,‘ he said. “Everyone agreed it was difficult and this was not a decision anyone took lightly.‘
When considering the two candidates, Guiles said he was impressed with Lockhart.
"I was impressed with his overall professionalism and his knowledge of the job," he said.
Along with his skill presented in the interview, Lockhart is coming into the position with 17 years at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, from which he left in 2016, three years as an officer at Ferris State University and enthusiasm for the job.
“It is just sinking in now,‘ Lockhart said. “But I am overwhelmed with joy for the offer. This has been a dream of mine for quite some time and I am looking forward to serving my community.‘
Being an Osceola County resident all his life, Lockhart is excited to rejoin his community and be as involved as possible.
"I want to be as involved in the community as possible," he said. "I think that is an important part of this job. Not only serving the community but also being a part of it."
As far as his plan for the department, Lockhart said he plans to keep “business as usual.‘
“If it’s not broke, why fix it?‘ he said.
In passing along the torch, Interim Police Chief Brain Koschmider said he is ready to go back to just being a Sergeant.
"I have been doing the job of two people," he said. "I am out of energy at this point. It has just become too much for one person to do. So, yes, I am very excited to go back to my position and work with (Lockhart)."
Lockhart will start his position after giving his current job his two-weeks notice and will have a starting pay of $62,000 per year. This starting pay will be around $2,000 less than the previous chiefs and was at the top of Lockhart’s asking salary.
“He asked for anywhere between $58,000 and $62,000 and I thought he was worth the $62,000,‘ said Howell.
Lockhart also said, as his position on the Cedar Township board is coming up for re-election, he will not be running to keep his position there.
"I have a job to do. I want to focus on Reed City right now," he said. "So, I will not be running for re-election."
