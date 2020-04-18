Lofts, TeriDee on city council agenda

CADILLAC — Cadillac's City Council will discuss two of the city's development projects during a virtual meeting on Monday, April 20, 2020.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has authorized the state's public bodies to meet remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cadillac Lofts, the construction project downtown, will be on the city's agenda as council weighs an alternate funding mechanism.
Though the city had hoped to get a Community Development Block Grant to pay for some of the improvements, such as new sidewalks around the first Cadillac Lofts building, the CDBG process was already slower than would have been ideal.
With the COVID-19 outbreak and many businesses and universities shut down, the process of qualifying for the block grants is at a standstill, in part because the university that would have conducted a survey as part of the application process, can't go door-to-door.
Instead, city council will decide whether to pursue a reimbursement approach to funding part of the Lofts project, through the Brownfield Development Plan.
City council will vote whether to bring the matter to a public hearing.
Council members are also due to evaluate whether to approve the Cadillac/Clam Lake Joint Planning Commission's recommendation to approve a new sketch for the Cadillac Junction (aka "TeriDee" property.
As Community Development Director John Wallace put it in a JPC meeting, the changes were warranted in part because "we're looking at development opportunities in a broader area than just TeriDee."
As part of the settlement agreement with Haring and Clam Lake Townships, additional property was transferred into the City of Cadillac than just the original TeriDee property; those properties, too, might be developed.
The new sketch reflects the re-alignment of roads and expanded right-of-way.
City council will decide whether to adopt a resolution approving the new sketch.
