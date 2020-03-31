Loneliness: Expert says one relationship can improve your emotional and physical health

Rates of loneliness are higher than ever, and being lonely doesn’t just wreak havoc on your emotional well being. It can damage your physical health as well.
Dr. Craig Derror said that data from a Cigna survey of 20,000 Americans in 2018 found that nearly 50% felt lonely or left out at least some of the time. Of course, there is a distinction between being alone and feeling lonely.
“Sometimes being alone can be beneficial. We might need to take a break from the day to day stresses of life,‘ he said. “Loneliness on the other hand, is a very different story. Loneliness involves the subjective experience of not feeling connected to others.‘
Human susceptibility to loneliness is woven into our DNA. Derror said that our dislike for loneliness has to do with the survival advantage that being together offered.
Of course, the coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdown in Michigan does not make addressing the problem of loneliness any easier. Derror said that there are several ways to ward off loneliness during this especially challenging time.
First of all, make phone calls to check in on family members and friends. Second, use social media to stay in touch. Lastly, have face-to-face interaction using video chat.
“Facial cues, body language and other nonverbal forms of communication are important for bonding,‘ Derror said. “Whenever possible, choose to utilize video over messaging or calling. You can play around with using technologies to hang out - play around with having a video dinner with someone, hosting a virtual happy hour with friends or a remote book club.‘
“Being part of a group or tribe allowed us to be safe and feel safe,‘ Derror said. “It is so ingrained into who we are, when we feel lonely – we have a physiological response and subsequent negative health consequences.‘
Health consequences can range from mental to physical symptoms. “It is certainly a medical danger,‘ Derror said. “You end up compromising your immune system, and it impacts the organs in the body.‘
One way this damage is inflicted on the body is by triggering a stress response which activates inflammation. Derror said that lacking social connections can be just as bad for your health as physical inactivity, obesity, air pollution, and smoking up to 15 cigarettes per day. “Loneliness, social isolation, or living alone have been linked to around a 30% increase in odds of death by any cause,‘ he said.
Certain demographics are at a much higher risk of suffering from loneliness than others. Generation Z (the generation after millennials born roughly between 1995 and 2012) are the most likely to suffer from loneliness, according to Derror. One’s initial reaction may be to blame social media for isolating young people, but the evidence isn’t so clear cut. While heavy users of social media are more likely to report higher levels of loneliness, Derror does not believe that technology is what’s driving the change.
“It’s a cultural change,‘ he said. “What we find is that Generation Z uses technology in a passive manner, rather than an active manner.‘ Like other addictions, youth can use technology to distract them from and disengage from the world. “It might be more how we use social media than social media itself,‘ Derror said.
Older generations are at risk for isolation as well, particularly men.
“Quite often seniors, particularly men, form many of their social connections and outlets during their work years,‘ Derror said. “As they age and retire, seniors begin to get cut off from their regular day-to-day natural opportunities. Over time, this can lead to a sense of isolation and emotional abandonment.‘
This is especially concerning given that older adults with little social interaction tend to have more rapid cognitive decline and earlier deaths. “Without social connectedness, there are less opportunities to utilize our brains and bodies,‘ Derror said. “This leads to a decline in overall health.‘
Many options exist for dealing with feelings of loneliness. In Derror’s clinical practice he often advises people struggling with loneliness to become involved with groups.
“It’s not unusual to include recommendations for volunteerism, social clubs, senior center activities, or other hobbies or outlets,‘ he said. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is another option that can help people deal with loneliness.
Derror said that CBT is a form of therapy that focuses on improving communication, relationships, stress management, and other factors impacting overall mental and physical functioning. Clinical intervention may be necessary in some cases, but sometimes a relationship will be enough.
“All it takes is one stable, meaningful relationship to combat the harmful effects of loneliness and factors that interfere with the quality of life,‘ Derror said. However, reaching out for help can be intimidating. Derror said that is why it is important for people to understand what the statistics say about how common loneliness is.
“They’re not alone in the loneliness,‘ Derror said. “The more we know, the more we can do something about it.‘
Derror recommends “Flourishing Families Michigan‘ to anyone seeking more information and resources about loneliness. Derror said that Flourishing Families Michigan is also currently developing a campaign set to launch this summer, called “Resilience Starts with One.‘ The campaign is motivated by the belief that one relationship can make the difference for members of our communities. Visit flourishingfamiliesmi.com to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.