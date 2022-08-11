Long Road Distillers closing in Cadillac: 'It just didn't make sense long term'

CADILLAC — The Long Road Distillers location in Cadillac is closing its doors as a result of persistent difficulty finding employees, among other challenges.
“We’re sad to say that this will be our last week of service in Cadillac,” reads a message posted by Long Road Distillers Facebook page Tuesday night.
“Our initial lease expires shortly, and with the ongoing challenges of supply chain, staffing and unpredictability we’ve made the hard decision to close up shop.
“We are so grateful for those who have helped us build our brand and highlight our craft over the past 18 months, and for those who have supported us on a regular basis! We hope you’ll continue to seek out our products at local retailers and visit us at one of our other locations when passing through. Cheers!”
The Grand Rapids-based business opened up shop at the site of the former Better Bodies Health and Fitness Center in summer of 2021.
While co-owner Kyle VanStrien said the Cadillac location brought in sustainable revenues, finding employees in this area was a “pretty regular challenge compared to our other locations,” which include Grand Rapids and Grand Haven.
At their other locations, VanStrien said they have been able to attract employees by adjusting their compensation and benefits levels. They tried to do the same thing in Cadillac but VanStrien said it hasn’t been as effective here.
VanStrien said difficulty finding employees might be due to Cadillac’s workforce being smaller than other regions such as Grand Rapids, which can draw on potentially millions of people as opposed to thousands.
Part of the problem also is lack of affordable housing options in Cadillac. If more housing was available, VanStrien said they likely would have been able to attract workers from other areas of the state.
“We just weren’t able to represent our brand here and run the business like we wanted to,” VanStrien said. “We love Cadillac. We spend a lot of time vacationing here. But it just didn’t make sense long term.”
VanStrien added that city staff, council members, the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce, the Cadillac Visitors Bureau, and other local organizations were “exceptional to work with” and very receptive to their needs as a business.
He added, however, that he thinks municipalities throughout Michigan — not just Cadillac, by any means — should be thinking more about how to create expanded access to affordable housing to draw in more workers.
Long Road Distillers’ last day in business in Cadillac is Sunday, Aug. 14.
