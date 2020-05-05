Long-term forecast showing warm and wet summer

CADILLAC — If you're trying to figure out when to start planting your garden, hang tight.
Forecasters from Accuweather and the National Weather Service both told the Cadillac News that temperatures could be pretty cold around Mother's Day and into the middle of the month.
"It's looking pretty nasty, frankly. It's going to be well below-average," said Dave Samuhel, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather.
But the summer is expected to be warmer.
By early June, temperatures should be normal or a little warmer; high temperatures in the low 70s for Cadillac, Samuhel said.
AccuWeather recently released a long-term forecast for the summer months, which Samuhel was involved in compiling. The weather forecasting company predicted Michigan would have a warmer and wetter summer than average, once May's cold temperatures drop away.
"I think we have you guys in the roughly around two degrees above normal in July," Samuhel said. "Closer to one in June and August, and precipitation just a little bit above normal, the way it's looking."
That matches a forecast from the Climate Prediction Center, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Dan Cornish, who works out of Gaylord.
"May, June and July, it's looking like there's greater chances that we're going to have above average temperatures and above average precipitation," Cornish said.
Expect thunderstorms in the later months, according to AccuWeather.
While rainfall is expected to be above normal, it won't be "that much above normal," Samuhel said. But there will be frequent fronts moving through the state.
"The weather's going to be unsettled," Samuhel said. "So we'll probably have a little bit more in the way of storms."
But not so much that the summer's going to be utterly ruined.
"You're gonna have thunderstorms but you have plenty of time where it's pretty darn nice out," Samuhel said.
Long-term forecasting can be tricky. AccuWeather uses current and historic data to inform their predictions.
"We start just looking at the sea surface temperature map across the Pacific and the Atlantic, and then we look back at history ... where we can see what the sea surface temperatures look like in other years," Cornish explained. "We look at just the temperature patterns out there and just match up the previous years."
Data from the Pacific Ocean is particularly important because weather usually moves west to east.
"It has a huge impact on our weather over the lower 48," Cornish explained. "It covers half the globe and it absorbs a lot of sunlight, a lot of energy, so it really controls the weather across the world."
