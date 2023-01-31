BELLAIRE — Reg Sprik is looking forward to a book signing being held for him at Bostick’s Drug Store in Manton, where he is known as the last living member of the 1946 Michigan Class C State Basketball Championship team.
The signing is Monday, Feb. 6, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Now he’s being celebrated as a published author with the release of his memoir titled, “Rowing Against the Waves, Overcoming Adversities, Leading to a Life Well Lived.”
Sprik, 95, grew up on a farm near Manton in Arlene, so small that it isn’t included in Census counts. His autobiography was published in November and has four out of five stars on Amazon.
During our phone interview, Sprik chatted about politics, Prince Harry and Women’s Lib before we discussed his book and how it feels to be a published author. He’s proud of the book and appreciative of the nice reviews he’s gotten so far.
“I didn’t intend to write a book,” he said. “I just wanted to put some information down for the family — we go back to the 1800s, so I figured if I don’t get it down, it would be lost. The further I got into this; I thought I could make something of it.”
Sprik lives alone in Bellaire near two daughters who watch out for him. It was there that he worked on his book for two years. His daughters, Jan Bock and Nancy Vanden Broek, proofread the copy and went through boxes of old photos to find pictures to go with the stories.
“He wrote the entire draft on the manual typewriter,” Vanden Broek said. “I think it’s really well written ... and it’s hard to put down.”
“I’m not a famous person,” Sprik said. “I’m like everybody else. All of my life has not been a success. I’m not a famous person, so you have to ask yourself, why would anybody read my book.”
So far, readers love his honest portrayal of life through the Depression and war years, when he enlisted in the Army right after graduation from Manton High School in 1946. His stories chronicle life right up until retirement.
“What an amazing legacy Reg has left for future generations, for not only his family but all of us. His story of a young boy growing up in rural Northern Michigan during the Great Depression is eye-opening,” said Leonard G. Morrow Jr., Manton Superintendent of Schools.
“I read his book,” Eleanor Sosenko said. “He’s a one-of-a kind. I told him the other night; I think today you might have been put in jail for things like — driving his dad’s gravel truck between Manton and Lake City when he was 7 years old ... and by 12, he was driving all over. His memories are so vivid. This is a book that I have set aside to read again.”
Born in 1927, Sprik was the youngest of four children. During the Depression, his parents moved from Detroit to Arlene in 1931, where they lived with “grandpa” and the family survived on eggs, milk from their one cow and whatever they could grow or forage. Since they couldn’t afford a cow, Sprik rarely ate red meat — and to this day, he doesn’t have a taste for it.
Sprik married in 1951, and he and his wife raised four children. Marilyn died in 2007, but before she retired from teaching, the couple took up running in their 50s.
“I’ve always been very active in life,” he said. “She’d come home from school and we’d hit the road for two to three miles. We met a lot of people at the races.”
Sprik loves to play the trombone and is active in the Jordan Valley Community Band. He is also the band leader of the Brighter Day Dance Band, playing music at events to raise money for good causes.
“I’ve done so many things,” he said. “I’m always into something. I’m not one of these kinds that sits and plays euchre. I’d rather stir up trouble somewhere. If something sounds interesting, I’m not afraid to try it. Sometimes it doesn’t work out, failure is part of life as well.”
