CADILLAC - Lester Barnes is hanging up his public servant hat after years of serving on multiple area boards.
The Wexford County Council on Aging is hosting a community Open House in his honor on Thursday, Oct 17 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Clam Lake Township Hall on M-115. The public is invited to attend.
Barnes, 97, was recently honored for his service and leadership by the Wexford County Board of Commissioners. Resolution 19-23 was adopted at their meeting held on Sept. 18 and the certificate detailed his many leadership roles, including board vice-chair, chairman of the finance commmittee and vice-chair of the executive committee.
The resolution also stated that Barnes had leadership roles on the boards of Public Works, District Health Dept. No. 10, and Northern Lakes Community Mental Health. He also served on the Area Agency on Aging and the NW Michigan Council of Governments.
Barnes, who served with the U.S. Navy during the Korean War era, accepted the role of Chairman on the Veterans Services Committee from its inception in 2016 and served as chairman.
"We are also losing Lester Barnes," said Kathy Kimmel, executive director of the Wexford County Council on Aging. "One of the things that I really valued about having him on the board is that he's a very deep thinker. Les really advocates for the rural parts of the county. Now when I think about our programming, I think about how this will impact the rural areas."
Lester and his wife Barbara lived in the Lansing area where he worked in sales, service and later management for a dental equipment company. The couple moved north when they bought the hardware store in Mesick.
"He dedicated a lot of years to public servce and we would like to help him celebrate," said Kimmel.
