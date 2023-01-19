REED CITY — It has been 40 years, but Lana Jarvie doesn’t believe she is much closer to knowing who killed her sister, Janette Roberson.
Roberson, a 27-year-old wife and mother to two children, was murdered in the basement of the former Gambles store in downtown Reed City. She was working downstairs in the pet department of the store at the time of the murder. It was a Wednesday and customers were in the store. Her body was discovered by a co-worker late in the afternoon. Though there were customers and other employees in the store, no one heard anything.
In the 40 years since her murder, the one piece of information to solve case has not been found, or the person with the information has not come forward. The murder remains unsolved.
In hopes of generating that missing bit of information, Jarvie is holding a Justice for Janette memorial walk Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Depot in Reed City.
“I’m hoping the police will go, ‘We solved this.’ That would be really cool if they did that on the 40th anniversary, then we could throw a party,” Jarvie said.
But Jarvie doesn’t expect that to happen. She doesn’t expect she will be much closer to knowing why her sister was murdered.
“The frustration level has gone through the roof,” she said.
“I guess you get tunnel vision and want all the focus to be on just this one person,” Jarvie said.
“You want everything they have thrown at (the case) because she’s special, she’s family, but it’s not because it is old and (the case) can be set aside.”
The event Saturday will start with a prayer and Jarvie will give a speech before heading out for a short walk to the front of the store where Roberson was murdered. At the Depot will be information about the murder, some of Roberson’s belongings and other things to remember her. There will also be coffee, hot chocolate and cookies.
“People can visit with other people, talk to other people, and there will be a tip jar,” Jarvie said.
Jarvie is hopeful more people from the community, as well as city officials, attend the walk. She said no city officials, other than the police chief, have participated in the walk. Jarvie and Roberson’s mother was the Reed City clerk at the time of the murder.
“To have the people in Reed City forget about her and the people in the government not show up to her walks …” Jarvie said. “(Roberson) was a human being, she was a person, she had value. I asked for one day of the year and it doesn’t happen. It tells me she really didn’t mean anything to anybody, which is sad.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-773-2587, the Michigan State Police at 989-773-5951 or the Reed City police at 231-832-3743.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.