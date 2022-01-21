CADILLAC — Believe it or not, this winter has been significantly colder and snowier than usual.
Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Dave Bowers said in December and January, there have been 65 inches of snow, which is 54% above normal, and temperatures have been about a degree and a half below average.
That doesn’t mean both months have been equally wintery.
January so far has been 6.5 degrees below normal, while December was 1 degree above normal, with a warm spell that melted most of the existing snow on the ground from Dec. 11-16.
In terms of snowfall, however, both months saw a lot — 36.5 inches in December and 28 inches in January, which is 59% and 50% above normal, respectively.
The good news for winter lovers is that it appears as though even more snow is on the horizon.
In the short-term, Bowers said there will be a few chances for significant snowfall heading into the weekend — an inch or two are possible tonight into Saturday morning; 1-2 inches are possible Saturday night into Sunday morning; and 1-3 inches are possible Monday.
Bowers said temperatures over the next several days are expected to be frigid, dipping to 12 degrees below zero on Tuesday. He said the extremely cold conditions will create especially fluffy snow.
“It looks like you’re seeing a good old fashioned winter up there,” Bowers said. “It will be awhile before you see the ground again.”
Temperatures in February are expected to be in the normal range, from a high of 25 to a low of 7 degrees at the beginning of the month, to a high of 33 to a low of 12 at the end of the month. Precipitation will be higher than normal, from 20-40%, likely producing about 20 to 25 inches of snow.
March is forecast to see average temperatures and precipitation throughout the month. That means 10-15 inches of snow are possible before precipitation transitions to rain toward the end of the month, Bowers said.
