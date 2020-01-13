Loss of revenue sharing dollars impacting state, local municipalities

CADILLAC — Who couldn’t use some extra money in their pockets, right?
If the average person wouldn’t mind having an extra $20 in their wallet or purse, then imagine what having an extra $50,000 or even more than $6 million could do for local municipalities. An upgrade to local roads, potentially less taxes or something else. Well, those amounts and many in-between are what local municipalities have lost due to revenue sharing payments from the state.
In a recent Michigan Municipal League report, it showed Michigan cities and other municipalities are managing with 12% less revenue now than 15 years ago. The report showed revenue declines in select Michigan cities from 2002 to 2017.
The report, by Public Sector Consultants released by the Michigan Municipal League and the SaveMICity initiative, is accompanied by an online lookup tool that illustrates the drastic loss of revenues for communities in comparing 2002 to 2017 data gathered by the Michigan Department of Treasury. Since 2002, it has totaled more than $8.6 billion in lost revenue sharing payments.
When it comes to understanding revenue sharing, it is a good idea to understand that there is both constitutional and statutory payment from the state.
Constitutional payments consist of 15% of gross collections from the 4% sales tax distributed to cities, villages, and townships based on their respective populations. The amount is set by the state constitution. The Legislature must appropriate whatever is calculated. It cannot reduce or increase the constitutional portion of revenue sharing.
Also, constitutional payments to cities, villages, and townships grew by an average of only 1.27% per year from FY 2001/02 through FY 2017/18, less than the annual average inflation rate during the same period.
Statutory payments have traditionally been distributed by a formula, rather than on a per capita basis. The formula is designed to compensate for the significant variation in local government’s service delivery needs, infrastructure maintenance requirements and capacity to generate local tax revenue.
The statutory payment program calls for 21.3% of the 4% sales tax collections to be distributed following the language set in PA 532 of 1998. The statutory payments that should have been phased in in 1998 were never fully implemented due to funding cuts.
Wexford County Equalization Director Joe Porterfield said revenue sharing is not any more or less important than the property tax base as both make up the majority of the county and local unit revenues. Porterfield also is the assessor for various other municipalities including the City of Cadillac, City of Manton, Cherry Grove Township and Slagle Township.
“So to have either reduced is problematic, to say the least. Over the last several years the real estate market crash was hard on all of these entities so to add to that by the state legislature removing (according to the report) an additional almost $11 million from the governing units in Wexford County has caused budget issues for all,‘ he said. “This has caused many of those entities to ask for additional millage from their taxpayers to pay for critical services they were able to cover prior to these reductions.‘
Porterfield said the report does not even touch on the revenue sharing reduction at the county level. It is Porterfield’s opinion that the state legislators must look at fully funding its obligations to all local units of government. He also said the taxpayers of this state cannot receive a bill and tell the people to whom they owe that debt that because of financial issues they are only going to pay a portion of those bills until things get better.
“We would all be sitting in the dark. Our legislators in Lansing should be held to the same standards as everyone else,‘ he said.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said strained budgets in the public sector are due to several factors including revenue sharing from the State of Michigan. Other factors are the recession combined with the 1994 adoption of Proposal A and 1978’s enaction of the Headlee Amendment.
“Every year, Wexford County and its townships, cities, and villages, are finding themselves stretched thinner and thinner,‘ she said. “We continue to do our best to provide quality services to our county’s residents and hope the State of Michigan will consider changes in funding sooner rather than later.‘
The Cadillac News reached out to Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts, but calls were not returned.
