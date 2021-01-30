CADILLAC — With fingers crossed, After 26 Depot Cafe general manager Kelly reactivated her reach-in freezers, hoping they’ll work again after being turned off for several weeks.
“We’re hoping we don’t have any mechanical issues like the last time we reopened (after the spring lockdown),‘ Hondorp said last week. “They’re still not as cool as I’d like them to be but we're hoping that changes by Tuesday.‘
Hondorp spent a lot of time at the restaurant last week, turning things on, cleaning, organizing, helping the kitchen staff prep food orders and taking care of various loose ends.
Since After 26 isn’t open on Monday, when the state is expected to lift the pause on dine-in service, they’ll be reopening their doors to customers on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
After 26 employs developmentally disabled individuals, who wash dishes, bus tables, serve customers and take care of other duties.
Donielle Greeley, 35, has worked at After 26 for about four years. She said she’s really missed being around the customers and her co-workers these last several weeks.
Greeley is fortunate, however, since she has a fairly active social life outside After 26, and was able to find other things to do during the time they’ve been closed. Other project workers are less mobile or have underlying health issues that put them at risk if they were to develop COVID-19.
“A lot of them have been looking for something to do but have had to stay cooped up at home,‘ Hondorp said.
For a couple of weeks after the pause on dine-in business was implemented by the state in the fall, Hondorp said they remained open for carry-out orders but closed entirely after a cooler malfunctioned, causing them to lose around $4,000 worth of food.
While insurance covered a portion of that loss, Hondorp said they made the decision to remain closed, as the guardians of some of the project workers had temporarily pulled them from the program out of concern about potential coronavirus exposure.
“We didn’t have project workers coming down during that time (when they were only doing carry-out),‘ Hondorp said. “It wasn’t cost-effective to stay open and it sort of defeated the mission.‘
Like many restaurants, After 26 has been hit hard by the coronavirus lockdown, dine-in pause and capacity limitations.
“In 2020, we were down $80,000 from what we were in 2019,‘ Hondorp said. “But we’ve been extremely fortunate to have such huge community support (through the annual After 26 Depot Cafe Music Festival fundraiser, from individual donations and other sources). We’re still paying our bills.‘
Even though the dine-in pause will be lifted Monday, restaurants still will have their capacities limited to 25%, which for After 26 means they’ll only be able to have five tables out at a time.
“We’re going to be encouraging people to make reservations,‘ Hondorp said. “Otherwise we can’t guarantee everyone will get a seat. We’re hoping carry-out will make up for the loss in dine-in customers.‘
Remembering the limited success they had in the fall with carry-out, Hondorp said she’s considering expanding hours of operation to dinnertime, when other restaurants report having more success with carry-out.
Hondorp said she’s also planning to set up an outside dining area.
“We have ordered tents for outside,‘ Hondorp wrote in a message to followers of the After 26 Depot Cafe Facebook page. “These are expected to be in this week and we will be experimenting with the logistics of these when they arrive. We are attempting to have one on the market side and two on the lake side under our covered patio. These tents will have 'windows' that are covered so you may still enjoy our beautiful location. These enclosed tents will have floor heaters in them but we encourage patrons to still dress warm and feel free to bring blankets as well! Hoping all works well with them and provides another option for 'dining out without being in.’‘
To make a reservation at After 26, private message them on Facebook, email them at after26project@gmail.com, or call during business hours at (231) 468-3526.
Hours of operation will be Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday/Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
