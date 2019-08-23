CADILLAC — Two items related to the new Wexford County 911/Central Dispatch Center took center stage at a recent board of commissioners meeting.
First, the commissioners approved a letter of understanding between the county and Wexford County Building Official Bob Scarbrough by a vote of 7-0 with commissioners Julie Theobald and Mike Bush not present at the meeting. The letter of understanding the commissioners approved outlines the background, purpose and responsibilities of Scarbrough concerning the construction project for the new dispatch center.
In July, the board voted to hire Scarbrough to be the project manager for the new 911/central dispatch construction project. Scarbrough was hired to take the reigns of the project after former commissioner Bob Hilty announced he was no longer able to fulfill the duties of the project manager.
Scarbrough will be paid $250 a week but will not be given any benefits for his services. He will be expected to visit the site 2-3 times a week, attend all the construction meetings regarding the project and provide a monthly update to the board of commissioners during the committee of the whole portion of one of their two monthly meetings.
Scarbrough also gave his first update to the board Wednesday. In the written progress report given to the commissioners by Scarbrough, it dealt with the period of July 19-Aug. 20.
The report detailed various meetings held and construction milestones reached related to the project. This includes Scarbrough meeting with architects from DK Design as well as the forming of footings followed by the pouring of those footings.
The report also detailed Scarbrough's meeting with the general contractor for the project. It also detailed various inspections of work that was completed including for the footings and walls as well as various permits for things such as plumbing and mechanical.
Also during the meeting, commissioner Judy Nichols made the motion to add two items to the agenda but only the motion to discuss rentals at the Wexford County Fairgrounds was seconded. Nichols said her concern was there was still unresolved use of county building on the fairgrounds which were being rented for storage. Nichols said her issue is there is no reference to that kind of rental in the county and fair board's agreement for use of the property and its buildings.
It was determined by the board to have the Building and Recreation Committee look at the issue and forward the issue back to the full board once a recommendation found.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.