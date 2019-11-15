TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan State Police Seventh District Fugitive Team arrested a Louisiana man who was wanted in New Orleans on multiple felonies.
Last week, the MSP fugitive team was contacted by the United States Marshals Service regarding a fugitive they believed to be hiding in the Grand Traverse County area, according to a release by the MSP. The 34-year-old Louisiana man was wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for several felony charges including aggravated assault with a weapon, possession of a firearm/weapon by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, police resist and obstruct and extortion, police said.
The Louisiana man also had several prior convictions for firearms and threats against law enforcement, according to the release.
The investigation revealed the man did not have any family or ties to the Traverse City area, but that he had rekindled a relationship with a classmate from New Orleans. The Seventh District Fugitive Team and the MSP Emergency Support Team conducted hours of additional investigation and surveillance, police said.
At 1 p.m. Wednesday, police said the man was arrested without incident on Miller Road near Buckley and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail. He awaits extradition back to New Orleans.
