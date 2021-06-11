Louisiana man killed in Wednesday crash

CADILLAC — A Louisiana man was killed and his passenger injured in a single-vehicle crash on M-115 near South 41 Road in Clam Lake Township Wednesday night.
Michigan State Police say Larry Cordell Nix, of Leesville, Louisiana, died in the crash and his passenger, a 35-year-old man from Louisiana was taken to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for minor injuries.
Police say Nix was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on M-115 around 10:11 p.m., when he lost control and overturned the vehicle several times, he was ejected.
The crash remains under investigation and speed is believed to be a factor, police said. Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the crash or who witnessed the crash call the State Police at (231) 779-6040.
MSP Seventh District spokesperson Lt. Derrick Carroll confirmed Thursday the passenger was wearing his seat belt, but Nix was not. He also said it is not known why the two Louisiana men were in Michigan and the current condition of the passenger was unknown at this time.
At this point in the investigation, Carroll said it is believed speed was the only factor in the crash, but they are still awaiting toxicology reports.
Carroll also said the accident reconstructionist was on scene Wednesday night and will submit a report of their findings. An aviator was expected to come Thursday or Friday to map out the crash site from the air using a drone, Carroll said.
State Police were assisted Wednesday by the Cadillac Fire Department, MMR and the Michigan State Police Seventh District Accident Reconstructionist.
