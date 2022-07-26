Many area agencies provide help for those in need. One of them is Love INC, a coalition of churches that combine resources to provide help throughout Wexford and Osceola counties.
“We like to think we help the people that fall through the cracks,” said Pastor Jim Mort of the Marion United and South Community United Methodist Churches.
Last week a woman called for help. Trees fell on her house and damaged her roof.
“We were able to help with the repairs so she and her children have a safe place to live,” Mort said. “We can help because we have a network of churches working together to meet needs.”
When COVID-19 hit, Love INC board members brainstormed a new fundraising approach. Gone was the big dinner and auction. Instead, they created a campaign that was so successful, they have kept it.
On Friday, Love INC launched the $25,000 in 25 days fundraising campaign.
“Our mailings are out and we have a faithful following,” said board member Jennifer Mitchell. “It’s a quiet campaign. Today is our kick-off.”
“As a pastor, I’m reminded that Jesus call us to love our neighbors as ourselves,” Mort said. “Love INC expresses that love in our community.”
To help, mail a check or donate online at www.loveinccadillac.org.
Love INC, located on Sunnyside Drive in Cadillac, has provided help for 31 years for food, clothing, shelter, health care, life skills and family support services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.