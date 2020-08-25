CADILLAC - The large fundraising thermometer on the front lawn of Love INC on Sunnyside Drive has changed from white to red.
Friday morning a group of volunteers, all relieved and grateful, celebrated reaching their fundraising goal.
In less than 25 days, the nonprofit raised $25,000 to support the ministry of Love in the Name of Christ, a clearing house where more than 50 area churches help screen and meet the needs of clients in Wexford and Osceola Counties.
The fundraising kicked off on August 1 with a bold goal - $25,000 in 25 days.
"Let me put it like this," said Berniece Verbrugge, board president. "We were anxiously cautious... and now we are thankful that the Lord provided. We are thankful to all those who contributed."
"This is so exciting!" said Carol Dolan, executive director. "This was really a leap of faith on our part. We didn't know what to expect."
Love INC typically holds two fundraising events each year to meet this need. This year those events were cancelled so the board didn't know what to expect with the new campaign.
"I'm overwhelmed with the generosity of Wexford and Osceola counties," said Jennifer Mitchell, who headed up the campaign with Jessica Kroes.
"We want to celebrate and thank the community," Dolan added. "We had donations in every amount and when the blue envelopes came in the mail, it was like Christmas around here. Everybody gets so excited to see those blue envelopes come in. We feel that the Lord tremendously blessed this effort."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.